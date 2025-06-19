Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5SU | ISIN: CA14116K4046 | Ticker-Symbol: M2Q
Tradegate
17.06.25 | 21:09
0,360 Euro
-3,74 % -0,014
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARBON STREAMING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARBON STREAMING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3480,39818.06.
0,3460,40018.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.06.2025 00:10 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carbon Streaming Corporation: Carbon Streaming Announces Annual General Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Streaming Corporation (Cboe CA: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) ("Carbon Streaming" or the "Company") today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), where each of the five nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated May 6, 2025 were elected as directors.

A total of 16,029,044 common shares were voted in respect of the election of directors at the Meeting, representing approximately 30.32% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

NomineeOutcome of VoteVotedVoted (%)
Marcel de GrootApproved12,531,540 For
2,499,687 Withheld		83.370%
16.630%
Olivier P. GarretApproved12,518,740 For
2,512,487 Withheld		83.285%
16.715%
Marin KatusaApproved12,585,416 For
2,445,811 Withheld		83.728%
16.272%
Alice SchroederApproved12,517,415 For
2,513,812 Withheld		83.276%
16.724%
Sam WongApproved13,937,826 For
1,093,401 Withheld		92.726%
7.274%

For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company's Report of Voting Results dated June 18, 2025 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming's focus is on projects that generate high-quality carbon credits and have a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and biodiversity, in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY:
Marin Katusa, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 365.607.6095
info@carbonstreaming.com
www.carbonstreaming.com

Investor Relations
investors@carbonstreaming.com

Media
media@carbonstreaming.com

Neither Cboe Canada Inc. nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the Listing Manual of Cboe Canada Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.