Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.06.2025 00:30 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ascot Group Limited Appoints Distinguished Business Leaders to Board of Directors

Rosalind Brewer and Martin Flanagan join Robert Sewell to further strengthen company leadership

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascot Group Limited, the Bermuda-based global specialty insurance company, today announced the appointment of Rosalind Brewer, Martin Flanagan and Robert Sewell to its Board of Directors, pending regulatory approval. These strategic appointments will further strengthen the company's leadership, building upon its nearly 25-year legacy of distinguished performance and operating excellence.


"We are excited to have these three dynamic executives join our Board of Directors. Roz, Marty and Rob each bring invaluable experiences and a unique set of leadership skills to this organization. Their insight, expertise and judgement will be invaluable to the growth and expansion of the Ascot Group," said Kewsong Lee, Chairman of the Board of Ascot Group Limited.

"Ascot Group, our colleagues and clients, will all benefit from the strategic expertise, leadership qualities and vast experience that Roz, Marty and Rob bring to our organization. I am excited to collaborate with each of them," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Zaffino.

Sam Blaichman, Managing Director, CPP Investments and Ascot Board Director, said, "We look forward to working with our new directors. The Ascot Group has achieved a tremendous level of success over the past few years, and the new board members' expertise will be valuable in guiding Ascot through its next stage of growth. I also want to take the opportunity to thank Susan Sutherland, Murray Wallace and Sir Richard Dearlove, for their service these past many years. Their guidance was invaluable to Ascot's history and evolution."

About Rosalind Brewer:

Rosalind (Roz) Brewer is currently the interim President of Spelman College, her alma mater, and serves on the board of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Ms. Brewer was previously CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. from 2021 to 2023. During her time at Walgreens Boots Alliance, Ms. Brewer led more than 450,000 colleagues globally, oversaw multiple acquisitions and helped to transform Walgreens from a well-known pharmacy chain into a destination healthcare company and digital health retailer. She has also held various leadership positions at Starbucks Corporation, Walmart, Inc., and Kimberly-Clark Corporation and has served on multiple boards of directors.

About Marty Flanagan:

Martin (Marty) Flanagan is currently the chairman of Engage Ventures, LLC, a venture capital investor that enables startups with capital and expertise to thrive in the corporate landscape. Prior to that, Mr. Flanagan served as the President and CEO of Invesco from 2005 to 2023 and Chairman Emeritus of Invesco Ltd. from 2023-2024, where he directed the firm's acquisition of Oppenheimer Funds. Mr. Flanagan is a CFA charter holder and a certified public accountant. He formally served on the board of governors and as a member of the executive committee for the Investment Company Institute.

About Robert Sewell:

Robert (Rob) Sewell is currently the Chairman of the Board of Ascot Underwriting Limited (AUL), a UK based subsidiary of the Ascot Group. Mr. Sewell joined the AUL board in July 2023 as an Independent Non-executive Director and assumed the chairman's role in June 2024. Prior to AUL, Mr. Sewell was an Independent non-executive Director, and Chair of the Board Audit & Risk Committee at AIG life limited and served as the chief financial officer for Pension Insurance Corporation from 2008 to 2021. Mr. Sewell has a twenty-year track record of excellence in various board and executive level roles and will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of AUL.

About Ascot Group
Ascot is a leading global insurance, reinsurance, and underwriting services group with over 20 years of consistency and stability, and a diverse insurance product portfolio. US insurance company affiliates within the Ascot Group are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best Company.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686887/Ascot_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ascot-group-limited-appoints-distinguished-business-leaders-to-board-of-directors-302485808.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.