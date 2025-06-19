Ascot Group Limited Appoints Distinguished Business Leaders to Board of Directors

Rosalind Brewer and Martin Flanagan join Robert Sewell to further strengthen company leadership

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascot Group Limited, the Bermuda-based global specialty insurance company, today announced the appointment of Rosalind Brewer, Martin Flanagan and Robert Sewell to its Board of Directors, pending regulatory approval. These strategic appointments will further strengthen the company's leadership, building upon its nearly 25-year legacy of distinguished performance and operating excellence.

"We are excited to have these three dynamic executives join our Board of Directors. Roz, Marty and Rob each bring invaluable experiences and a unique set of leadership skills to this organization. Their insight, expertise and judgement will be invaluable to the growth and expansion of the Ascot Group," said Kewsong Lee, Chairman of the Board of Ascot Group Limited.

"Ascot Group, our colleagues and clients, will all benefit from the strategic expertise, leadership qualities and vast experience that Roz, Marty and Rob bring to our organization. I am excited to collaborate with each of them," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Zaffino.

Sam Blaichman, Managing Director, CPP Investments and Ascot Board Director, said, "We look forward to working with our new directors. The Ascot Group has achieved a tremendous level of success over the past few years, and the new board members' expertise will be valuable in guiding Ascot through its next stage of growth. I also want to take the opportunity to thank Susan Sutherland, Murray Wallace and Sir Richard Dearlove, for their service these past many years. Their guidance was invaluable to Ascot's history and evolution."

About Rosalind Brewer:

Rosalind (Roz) Brewer is currently the interim President of Spelman College, her alma mater, and serves on the board of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Ms. Brewer was previously CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. from 2021 to 2023. During her time at Walgreens Boots Alliance, Ms. Brewer led more than 450,000 colleagues globally, oversaw multiple acquisitions and helped to transform Walgreens from a well-known pharmacy chain into a destination healthcare company and digital health retailer. She has also held various leadership positions at Starbucks Corporation, Walmart, Inc., and Kimberly-Clark Corporation and has served on multiple boards of directors.

About Marty Flanagan:

Martin (Marty) Flanagan is currently the chairman of Engage Ventures, LLC, a venture capital investor that enables startups with capital and expertise to thrive in the corporate landscape. Prior to that, Mr. Flanagan served as the President and CEO of Invesco from 2005 to 2023 and Chairman Emeritus of Invesco Ltd. from 2023-2024, where he directed the firm's acquisition of Oppenheimer Funds. Mr. Flanagan is a CFA charter holder and a certified public accountant. He formally served on the board of governors and as a member of the executive committee for the Investment Company Institute.

About Robert Sewell:

Robert (Rob) Sewell is currently the Chairman of the Board of Ascot Underwriting Limited (AUL), a UK based subsidiary of the Ascot Group. Mr. Sewell joined the AUL board in July 2023 as an Independent Non-executive Director and assumed the chairman's role in June 2024. Prior to AUL, Mr. Sewell was an Independent non-executive Director, and Chair of the Board Audit & Risk Committee at AIG life limited and served as the chief financial officer for Pension Insurance Corporation from 2008 to 2021. Mr. Sewell has a twenty-year track record of excellence in various board and executive level roles and will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of AUL.

About Ascot Group

Ascot is a leading global insurance, reinsurance, and underwriting services group with over 20 years of consistency and stability, and a diverse insurance product portfolio. US insurance company affiliates within the Ascot Group are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best Company.

