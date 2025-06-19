Anzeige
Investar Holding Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Investar Holding Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq:ISTR), the holding company of Investar Bank, National Association (the "Bank"), declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share to holders of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025. This represents a 5% increase in the dividend per share compared to the prior quarter and is the 47th quarterly dividend paid by the Company, which follows an uninterrupted 11 quarterly cash dividends paid by the Bank.

About Investar Holding Corporation

Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association. The Bank currently operates 29 branch locations serving Louisiana, Texas, and Alabama. At March 31, 2025, the Bank had 329 full-time equivalent employees and total assets of $2.7 billion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions about our business that are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those described in this press release. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of future events. Additional information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in any forward-looking statements are described in reports and registration statements we file with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, copies of which are available on the Investar website at www.investarbank.com.

We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based except as required by law.

Contact:

Investar Holding Corporation
John R. Campbell
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(225) 227-2215
John.Campbell@investarbank.com

SOURCE: Investar Holding Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/investar-holding-corporation-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-1040915

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
