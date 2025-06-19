QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS World University Rankings 2026

Saudi Arabia Breaks into Top 100, a First for the Arab Region
LONDON, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 QS World University Rankings features 107 universities from the Arab Region-25 more compared to last year. For the first time, Saudi Arabia breaks into the global Top 100, marking a historic milestone for the region.
King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals leads the Arab region, rising to 67th globally-the first Arab institution ever to enter the top 100. Qatar University climbs to 112th, and King Saud University advances to 143rd, reinforcing the region's growing influence on the global higher education stage.
Top Arab Institutions in QS World University Rankings 2026:
2026 Rank
2025 Rank
67
101
KFUPM
Saudi Arabia
112
122
Qatar University
Qatar
143
=200
King Saud University
Saudi Arabia
163
149
King Abdul Aziz University
Saudi Arabia
=177
202
Khalifa University
UAE
229
=261
United Arab Emirates University
UAE
=237
250
American University of Beirut
Lebanon
=244
183
Hamad Bin Khalifa University
Qatar
=272
=332
American University of Sharjah
UAE
=324
=368
University of Jordan
Jordan
=328
434
University of Sharjah
UAE
=334
=362
Sultan Qaboos University
Oman
=347
=350
Cairo University
Egypt
=381
=410
The American University in Cairo
Egypt
391
=501
Abu Dhabi University
UAE
In total, 42% of ranked Arab universities improved their position, 32% remained stable, and 26% declined. Eleven institutions appear in the rankings for the first time-six from Jordan, five from Iraq, and three each from Lebanon and Oman. Saudi Arabia adds two new entrants, and Palestine sees one institution ranked for the first time.
The UAE sees seven of its 12 universities rise in rank, with Khalifa University entering the top 200. Egypt adds five new entries, while Cairo University climbs to 347th. Jordan and Iraq are among the top contributors of new ranked universities worldwide.
Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice President, said:
"Only nine countries added five or more universities to the rankings this year-and three of them are in the Arab region. This reflects a rapidly evolving ecosystem."
Governments in the region are increasingly linking higher education performance to national goals. Saudi Arabia aims for five universities in the top 200 by 2030. The UAE aligns rankings with its Higher Education Strategy 2030, and Egypt incorporates education as a central element of its Vision 2030.
As global competition intensifies QS underscores the importance of international visibility, research collaboration, and graduate outcomes for maintaining momentum.
