Chigasaki, Japan, June 19, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - ULVAC, Inc. announced that the collaborative development project "Lab-in-Fab," aimed at advancing piezoelectric Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (piezoMEMS) *1 technology and in which ULVAC has participated since 2020, is entering a new phase. ULVAC will continue its participation in this initiative, contributing to the commercialization of piezoMEMS by providing deposition and etching technologies as an equipment manufacturer."Lab-in-Fab" is a collaborative research project based at STMicroelectronics' Ang Mo Kio campus in Singapore, providing an integrated environment for the development and pilot production of piezoMEMS devices. As part of Singapore's public-private semiconductor R&D ecosystem, ULVAC is collaborating with universities, startups, SMEs, and multinational corporations to contribute to the advancement of piezoMEMS through technology commercialization support and talent development.In the initial phase launched in 2020, ULVAC collaborated with STMicroelectronics and the A*STAR Institute of Microelectronics to develop advanced technology for lead zirconate titanate (PZT) thin film devices, achieving significantly reduced lead content, thereby contributing to lower environmental impact. In this new phase, ULVAC is continuing its collaboration with STMicroelectronics, as well as embarking on new projects with A*STAR's Institute of Materials Research and Engineering and the National University of Singapore, to further develop environmentally friendly lead-free materials and to enable compact, cost-effective sensors and actuators.Harunori Iwai, Executive Officer and General Manager of Advanced Electronics Equipment Division at ULVAC, commented: "We are proud to continue participating in this groundbreaking project and to contribute our expertise in manufacturing technology solutions for the piezoMEMS industry."ULVAC will continue to drive next-generation manufacturing through innovation in equipment technology and global collaboration with its customers and partners.*1 Piezoelectric Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (piezoMEMS): Next-generation devices that convert extremely small pressures and vibrations into electrical signals with high sensitivity. They are expected to be a key technology for supporting the miniaturization and performance enhancement of wearable devices, voice interfaces, medical monitors, robotics, and communication equipment.About ULVAC, Inc.Since its founding in 1952, ULVAC, Inc. has been a comprehensive vacuum equipment manufacturer, providing manufacturing equipment, components, analytical instruments, materials, and services based on its core technology - vacuum technology. Working with customers across a wide range of industries, including semiconductors, electronic components, displays, automotive, and pharmaceuticals, ULVAC is committed to driving cutting-edge innovation and creating new value. https://www.ulvac.co.jp/en/For more information:ULVAC, Inc. Advanced Electronics Equipment DivisionInquiry Form https://www.ulvac.co.jp/en/contact/elec_inquiry/index.htmlSource: ULVAC, Inc.