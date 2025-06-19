

Explore how Spain's leading tourism group strengthens its brand and economic footprint in the American market. Globalia, Spain's largest tourism group, continues to strengthen its presence in the United States through a multi-brand strategy that combines connectivity, hospitality, and integrated travel services. With brands such as Air Europa, Be Live Hotels, Halcón Viajes, Travelplan, and Groundforce, Globalia has consolidated a unique business model that enables seamless travel experiences between Europe and the Americas. A multi-sector approach to international growth From its strategic hub in Madrid, Air Europa operates direct flights to key U.S. cities, including New York and Miami, positioning itself as a vital player in transatlantic air travel. This connectivity not only supports tourism and business travel but also facilitates cultural and economic exchanges between both regions. Meanwhile, Be Live Hotels has expanded its footprint in the Caribbean and the Americas, attracting U.S. travelers through all-inclusive resorts and partnerships with local operators. Travelplan, Globalia's tour operator, continues to tailor packages specifically for American travel agencies, promoting destinations in Spain, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Soft power through tourism and diplomacy Globalia's activities in the U.S. go beyond business. Through consistent participation in trade shows like IPW (International Pow Wow) and FITUR, the group reinforces Spain's image as a global tourism leader. These forums serve as platforms for forging public-private alliances and strengthening soft power initiatives through cultural promotion and economic exchange. Legacy and leadership Under the leadership of Javier Hidalgo, former CEO of Globalia, the company deepened its focus on internationalization and innovation. His vision helped shape a more agile, digital, and globally connected tourism group. "The internationalization of Globalia is not just about business growth; it's about connecting cultures and building lasting value in every market we enter," says Javier Hidalgo, reflecting on his years leading the company's expansion strategy. Today, that legacy lives on through a global structure that continues to evolve and adapt to the demands of the U.S. market. An integrated business model for global travelers Globalia's competitive edge lies in its vertical integration, allowing it to manage the full travel cycle - from flight booking and hotel accommodation to on-the-ground services. This structure provides operational synergies, strengthens its global positioning, and ensures that U.S. travelers experience a consistent, high-quality service across all touchpoints. As travel between the U.S., Europe, and Latin America continues to grow, Globalia stands as a strategic connector, supporting sustainable tourism while reinforcing Spain's international presence. 19/06/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

