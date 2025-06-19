Xiongan, Hebei--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - On June 10, 2025, the 6th Goldreed Industrial Design Award (GIDA) launched a global call for entries.

The call for entries will be open from June 10, 2025 to 24:00 on July 20, 2024 Beijing time. Enterprises and institutions, design agencies, colleges, design teams, scientific research institutions and individuals from any country and region in the world can log on to the official website of GIDA (www.goldreedaward.com/en) to register for free.

GIDA is based in the world's future city - Xiongan, China. The goal of the GIDA is to gather the world's best design resources and implement them in Xiongan. Participating in GIDA will give participants the opportunity to meet and develop business relationships with Chinese manufacturers who are looking for global innovation to upgrade their industries, work with the Chinese government to create the city of the future, and utilize GIDA's media network to access the Chinese market.

As an international, professional and market-oriented industrial design award, GIDA has collected 35,328 excellent design works from 87 countries and regions around the world over the past four years.

Which works can be registered？

Manufacturing Equipment



Advanced industrial equipment designs for emerging industries, including industrial equipment, construction equipment, agricultural and forestry equipment, mechanical tools, protective equipment, industrial robots, aerospace information equipment, commercial service robots, construction service robots, service robots, etc.

Biomedical Science



Focuses on designs that promote the development of human physical and mental health. Includes products and services in the whole industry chain such as high-end medical devices, therapeutic products, pharmaceutical production equipment, medical rehabilitation equipment, nursing care products, and health management.

Digital Technology



Focuses on the innovative design applications of artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital technology and information services in various fields. Includes products and services in the whole industry chain such as industrial software, public services, smart city systems, blockchain applications, digital twin platforms, and AI service terminals.

Transportation Means



Smart transportation designs, including unmanned vehicles, smart buses, high-speed trains, automobiles, aircrafts, mobility tools and facilities, service-oriented vehicles in urban areas, water and underwater vehicles, traffic robots, etc.

Public Facilities



Product designs of service facilities within urban space system, including urban furniture, public lighting, guiding signs, shared facilities, information services, sanitation facilities, safety facilities , facilities for leisure and entertainment, emergency equipment, etc.

Future Scenario



Focuses on the design of future life, culture, technology integrated with creative thinking and innovative scenarios. Includes products and services in the fields of future living home, child-friendly products, ageing-friendly products, non-heritage revitalization, cultural and creative products, fashionable apparel, packaging design, IP image, digital culture, and so on.

Awards

The Goldreed Industrial Design Awards has a total award pool of 4 500 000 RMB, with over 49 cash awards to assign.

Schedule

THE MAIN COMPETITION

THE SPECIAL COMPETITION

The Main Competition & The Special Competition

