Xiongan, Hebei--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - On June 10, 2025, the 6th Goldreed Industrial Design Award (GIDA) launched a global call for entries.
Image 1
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/255797_08e2f7a08498c954_001full.jpg
The call for entries will be open from June 10, 2025 to 24:00 on July 20, 2024 Beijing time. Enterprises and institutions, design agencies, colleges, design teams, scientific research institutions and individuals from any country and region in the world can log on to the official website of GIDA (www.goldreedaward.com/en) to register for free.
GIDA is based in the world's future city - Xiongan, China. The goal of the GIDA is to gather the world's best design resources and implement them in Xiongan. Participating in GIDA will give participants the opportunity to meet and develop business relationships with Chinese manufacturers who are looking for global innovation to upgrade their industries, work with the Chinese government to create the city of the future, and utilize GIDA's media network to access the Chinese market.
As an international, professional and market-oriented industrial design award, GIDA has collected 35,328 excellent design works from 87 countries and regions around the world over the past four years.
Which works can be registered？
- Manufacturing Equipment
Advanced industrial equipment designs for emerging industries, including industrial equipment, construction equipment, agricultural and forestry equipment, mechanical tools, protective equipment, industrial robots, aerospace information equipment, commercial service robots, construction service robots, service robots, etc.
- Biomedical Science
Focuses on designs that promote the development of human physical and mental health. Includes products and services in the whole industry chain such as high-end medical devices, therapeutic products, pharmaceutical production equipment, medical rehabilitation equipment, nursing care products, and health management.
- Digital Technology
Focuses on the innovative design applications of artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital technology and information services in various fields. Includes products and services in the whole industry chain such as industrial software, public services, smart city systems, blockchain applications, digital twin platforms, and AI service terminals.
- Transportation Means
Smart transportation designs, including unmanned vehicles, smart buses, high-speed trains, automobiles, aircrafts, mobility tools and facilities, service-oriented vehicles in urban areas, water and underwater vehicles, traffic robots, etc.
- Public Facilities
Product designs of service facilities within urban space system, including urban furniture, public lighting, guiding signs, shared facilities, information services, sanitation facilities, safety facilities , facilities for leisure and entertainment, emergency equipment, etc.
- Future Scenario
Focuses on the design of future life, culture, technology integrated with creative thinking and innovative scenarios. Includes products and services in the fields of future living home, child-friendly products, ageing-friendly products, non-heritage revitalization, cultural and creative products, fashionable apparel, packaging design, IP image, digital culture, and so on.
Awards
The Goldreed Industrial Design Awards has a total award pool of 4 500 000 RMB, with over 49 cash awards to assign.
Schedule
THE MAIN COMPETITION
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/255797_08e2f7a08498c954_002full.jpg
THE SPECIAL COMPETITION
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/255797_08e2f7a08498c954_003full.jpg
The Main Competition & The Special Competition
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/255797_08e2f7a08498c954_004full.jpg
Click on the link to learn more: www.goldreedaward.com/en
Website: www.goldreedaward.com/en
Contact: Goldreed Industrial Design Award Committee
Ruby Zhang
E-mail: service@xidi.org.cn
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255797
SOURCE: Global News