Donnerstag, 19.06.2025
WKN: A40AE9 | ISIN: SE0021628898 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JO1
PR Newswire
19.06.2025 05:36 Uhr
136 Leser
Tata Technologies has been selected as a strategic supplier by Volvo Cars

PUNE, India and GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Technologies (BSE: 544028), (NSE: TATATECH), a global product engineering and digital services company, today announced that it has been selected as a strategic supplier by Volvo Cars - a milestone that reinforces Tata Technologies commitment towards EngineeringASoftwareDefinedFuture by innovating smarter, safer, and more sustainable solutions for global automotive companies.

TATA Technologies Logo

Volvo Cars, renowned for pioneering automotive safety and sustainability, is reimagining mobility through electrification, software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms, and intelligent in-car experiences. It has set out to shape the future of mobility with strong ambitions for sustainable growth, as it seeks to offer clients the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way.

Tata Technologies, with its expertise in turnkey product engineering and digital transformation,will now play a broader role in this journey. Building on an already trusted relationship, this expanded partnership will focus on product engineering, embedded software solutions, and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) services. Tata Technologies will support Volvo Cars from its global delivery hubs including Gothenburg-its Automotive Centre of Excellence-as well as India, Romania, and Poland.

Commenting on the collaboration, Warren Harris, CEO and MD of Tata Technologies, said, "We are delighted by the trust that Volvo Cars has shown in our capabilities by providing newer opportunities to collaborate and scale our relationship. It demonstrates our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions in automotive software and digital engineering to customers worldwide. Aligned with our vision of engineering a better world, we're excited to support Volvo's ambitions of crafting intelligent vehicles that enhance safety, sustainability, and user experience."

The collaboration enhances Volvo Cars' global engineering capacity,tapping into Tata Technologies' deep domain expertise,scalable delivery models,and proven excellence in automotive transformation.

About Tata Technologies:

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company focused on fulfilling its mission of helping the world drive, fly,build, and farm by enabling Its customers to realize better products and deliver better experiences. Tata Technologies is the strategic engineering partner businesses turn to when they aspire to be better. Manufacturing companies rely on Tata Technologies to enable them to conceptualize, develop and realize better products that are safer, cleaner, and improve the quality of life for all the stakeholders, helping us achieve our vision of EngineeringABetterWorld. For more, visit us at? https://www.tatatechnologies.com?or learn more?here. Follow us on?LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, ?Facebook?and?YouTube?for the latest updates.

Tata Technologies Media enquiries:
Nikita Crasta
+91 22 67574600
Nikita.Crasta@adfactorspr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714016/TATA_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tata-technologies-has-been-selected-as-a-strategic-supplier-by-volvo-cars-302485994.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
