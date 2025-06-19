Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Criterium Energy Ltd. (TSXV: CEQ) ("Criterium" or the "Company"), an independent upstream energy development and production company focused on energizing growth for Southeast Asia today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on June 17, 2025. These results and the Management Presentation provided are also available on the Company's website: Criterium Energy.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and Management team, we extend our sincere appreciation to our dedicated and engaged shareholder base, which has grown with us over the past three years," said Matthew Klukas, President and CEO of Criterium. "Your continued involvement reflects strong support for our strategy of delivering results and driving growth across our Southeast Asian portfolio, as well as a shared understanding of the significant opportunities ahead in the region. We look forward to the year ahead with confidence and optimism, particularly as we advance our gas developments in the Tungkal PSC and actively progress the Southeast Mengoepeh gas field to first production in early 2026."

Results of the shareholder votes on all matters to be considered are as follows;

Election of Directors

Director For Withheld Datuk Brian Anderson 15,277,652 (98.85%) 177,700 (1.15%) David Dunlop 14,995,252 (97.02%) 460,100 (2.98%) Matthew Klukas 14,995,252 (97.02%) 460,100 (2.98%) Michéle Stanners 14,995,252 (97.02%) 460,100 (2.98%)

Appointment of Auditors

The re-approval of EY Canada LLP as the Company's auditors for the year 2025 was approved with 95.90% of the votes cast.

Approval of Share Awards Plan

Award Plan For Against Stock Option Plan 14,978,919 (96.92%) 476,433 (3.08%) Share Award Incentive Plan 14,954,919 (96.76%) 500,433 (3.24%)

