Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.06.2025 06:06 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VT Markets Launches Global Trading Competition with a USD1,000,000 Prize Pool, Focusing on Strategy, Precision, and Performance

SYDNEY, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets, a leading multi-asset brokerage, is raising the stakes for traders worldwide with the launch of the VT Trading Arena - a high-intensity, 10-week global competition with up to USD 1,000,000* in cash prizes up for grabs.

VT Markets Launches Global Trading Competition

Running from 23 June to 31 August 2025, the VT Trading Arena is set to be one of the standout events of the year and a centrepiece of VT Markets' 10th anniversary celebration. Open to traders of all levels, the VT Arena offers a world-class competitive stage where participants can test their skills, sharpen their strategies, and compete for global recognition, exclusive rewards, and their share of one of the largest prize pools in the industry.

With a total prize pool of USD 1,000,000, the competition is divided into two tiers to cater to all experience levels. The Beginner Tier prize pool stands at USD 300,000, whereas the Advanced Tier is allocated USD 700,000. This tiered structure allows traders to compete within their skill range while still aiming for their respective top prize.

In addition to the main prize pool, participants can win extra cash prizes, including a grand prize of USD 10,000 for the top trader every 5 weeks. The second-place finisher will receive USD 7,000, and third place will earn USD 3,000, providing multiple opportunities to win beyond the main prizes.

To participate, traders simply need to open a VT Markets account, deposit a minimum of USD 1,000 and meet the competition's minimum trade requirements to qualify. Each eligible deposit earns one spin on the prize wheel, offering even more chances to win attractive prizes such as USD1,000 in cash, trading vouchers, hospitality tickets to exclusive match and race days, and more.

The global trading competition is designed not only to offer a thrilling experience, but also to foster a sense of community among traders worldwide. With a decade of innovation behind it, VT Markets is using this milestone moment to transform the trading experience - turning it into a global avenue of ambition, excellence, and opportunity.

For full details on how to participate, eligibility requirements, and the full list of prizes, please visit: https://vttradingarena.com/

*Terms and Conditions apply.

About VT Markets

VT Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries as of today. It has earned numerous international accolades including Best Online Trading and Fastest Growing Broker. In line with its mission to make trading accessible to all, VT Markets offers comprehensive access to over 1,000 financial instruments and clients benefit from a seamless trading experience via its award-winning mobile application.

For more information, please visit the official VT Markets website or email us at media@vtmarkets.com. Alternatively, follow VT Markets on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2713919/VT_Trading_Arena_1125x990_KV.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vt-markets-launches-global-trading-competition-with-a-usd1-000-000-prize-pool-focusing-on-strategy-precision-and-performance-302485104.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.