Imagen Network, the decentralized AI-driven social platform, announced that its core developer has allocated $43 million to develop and deploy new AI social tools exclusively on Solana. The initiative aims to leverage Solana's high-performance blockchain to deliver a next-generation social experience powered by intelligent automation and community engagement.

Fueling the next wave of AI social tools through scalable Web3 infrastructure.

The $43 million commitment will fund the creation of AI modules such as auto-generative content engines, adaptive moderation layers, real-time feedback tools, and node-based personalization systems. These features will empower Imagen users to automate content creation, moderate communities with AI assistance, and build highly customizable decentralized social nodes-all optimized for Solana's fast and low-cost environment.

By choosing Solana, Imagen aims to broaden accessibility to its platform while providing creators and communities with scalable, low-latency AI tools that don't sacrifice decentralization or user ownership. The developer allocation also includes funding for onboarding programs, incentivized creator tools, and liquidity enhancements for the $IMAGE token within the Solana ecosystem.

With this investment, Imagen Network continues to redefine the decentralized social space, offering faster, smarter, and more autonomous Web3 experiences powered by intelligent infrastructure and multichain flexibility.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

