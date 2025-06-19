Regent Hong Kong Named #1 Hotel in Hong Kong for the 2nd Consecutive Year at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025

HONG KONG, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Regent Hong Kong's stunning return to famed Victoria Harbour, the hotel continues to garner global accolades cementing its reputation as a premier luxury destination. The latest honour is being named #1 on the list of "Best Hotels in Hong Kong" for the second consecutive year at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025.

Showcasing the crème de la crème of the Asian hospitality industry, the third annual T+L SEA Luxury Awards represent the best of the best in the region, with nominees selected by Travel + Leisure SEA's team of editors and expert contributors across Asia Pacific and voting open to anyone anywhere.

"We are thrilled to once again be ranked #1 on T+L's prestigious list of the "Best Hotels in Hong Kong", shares Michel Chertouh, Managing Director, Regent Hong Kong. He adds, "We are grateful for this continued accolade from our loyal guests and the discerning community of global tastemakers who have embraced our reimagined haven on Victoria Harbour. This award reflects the dedication and professionalism of our team who consistently deliver thoughtful, personalised service and curated experiences that create unforgettable moments for our guests."

A Serene Urban Retreat

Dramatically located on the edge of Victoria Harbour with cinematic views overlooking the iconic skyline, Regent Hong Kong is a storied landmark that has been reimagined with timeless elegance and contemporary sophistication. The property exudes a sense of discreet luxury defined by the thoughtful design and craftsmanship of the visionary Chi Wing Lo, personalised service and immersive guest experiences by Regent Experience Agents, plus decadent culinary journeys crafted by a team of masterful chefs.

Elevated above the noise of the city while in the heart of it all, guests at Regent Hong Kong experience luxurious harbourfront living with a sense of calm that balances the dynamism of the city. Celebrating the "Beauty of Contrasts" serene interiors juxtapose majestic views of Victoria Harbour and the iconic Hong Kong skyline.

Guests will discover Personal Havens - peaceful spaces in guestrooms and throughout the hotel - with experiences that invite guests to pause, savour the moment and soak in the view in an ambience of quiet luxury and sophistication.

