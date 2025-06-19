Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.: Video Telematics Gain Traction in Asset Tracking as Queclink's CV200 Earns 2025 IoT Evolution

SHANGHAI, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink Wireless Solutions has been named a winner of the 2025 IoT Evolution Asset Tracking Award for its CV200 video telematics solution, reflecting growing demand across fleet operations for tools that provide not just location data, but operational context and accountability.

As pressure intensifies across logistics and transportation sectors to reduce cargo loss, resolve claims faster, and meet rising compliance standards, fleet operators are adopting telematics systems that combine GNSS tracking with multi-angle video capture. The CV200, recognized by IoT Evolution World and TMC for its technical innovation, addresses this need through an integrated system that monitors both vehicle performance and cargo conditions in real time.

The CV200 features a forward-facing AI-enabled dash camera and supports additional camera modules positioned throughout the vehicle-such as inside cargo bays, at access points, or in the driver cabin. Video footage is synchronized with location and alert data to support incident analysis, training, and verification of handling procedures. The system also connects wirelessly to the vehicle's CANbus via BLE, allowing operators to access diagnostics and performance data without invasive installation.

In one retail logistics deployment, a fleet using the CV200 reported a 60% reduction in damage-related claims over three months. The system's ability to document cargo-handling practices and delivery conditions proved instrumental in resolving disputes and improving coordination between drivers and warehouse teams.

"Fleets are increasingly required to verify not just the location of assets, but the conditions under which they're transported," said Vernon Bonser, Sales Director at Queclink. "That includes how goods are loaded, handled, and secured. The CV200 was developed to give operators the visibility and evidence they need to manage risk proactively and respond quickly when incidents occur."

As regulatory expectations and customer demands evolve, video-integrated telematics systems like the CV200 are becoming a core part of operational strategy for fleets seeking greater, smarter control over asset integrity. These technologies are not only improving internal operations but also enabling a level of transparency that builds trust across today's increasingly complex supply chains.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714608/Queclink_s_CV200_AI_Dashcam_Wins_2025_Asset_Tracking_Award.jpg

