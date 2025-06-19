Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, is pleased to announce the listing of AIX (AIX). The AIX/USDT trading pair went live on June 15, 2025, giving users access to a revolutionary infrastructure that bridges artificial intelligence and decentralized data economics. Trading is available at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/AIX_usdt





AIX: Where AI Meets On-Chain Data Sovereignty

AIX is an innovative decentralized platform designed to support the future of AI training and data productivity. Built on a distributed ledger, AIX aims to empower creators, training institutions, and developer communities through transparent data corroboration, tokenized incentives, and on-chain ownership validation. It represents a new era of AI infrastructure-fair, traceable, and community-owned.

In the current landscape of opaque datasets and centralized model dominance, AIX introduces a credible alternative by giving value and control back to data contributors. Through its combination of blockchain verification and AI tooling, AIX enables the creation, authentication, and monetization of high-quality AI corpus.

Market Challenges AIX Will Address

AIX directly targets major pain points in AI development:

Centralization Risk: Mitigates control by large monopolistic AI platforms through community-governed decentralization.

Model Collapse: Solves data feedback loops caused by overuse of AI-generated content in training.

IP Disputes: Provides clear provenance and rights confirmation for original data owners.

Lack of Incentives: Rewards those who contribute valuable data and training efforts with tangible on-chain income.

As global AI training markets move toward the $100 billion mark, AIX positions itself as the infrastructure for equitable growth and data monetization.

AIX Solutions and Architecture

The AIX ecosystem integrates multiple technical innovations:

Corpus Corroboration Mechanism: Hashes and timestamps each dataset with wallet addresses and semantic signatures, ensuring original ownership.

AI Token Pass System: Allows each contributor or community to issue custom sub-tokens (AIxToken) tied to the main AIX token for use in service access and governance.

DePIN Value Network: Enables users to create and train custom AI models while tracing data origins and revenue back to contributors.

AIX Swap: A decentralized platform for corpus token trading, supporting liquidity for DataToken and AIxToken assets.

AIX also includes modules for DAO governance, smart contract-based reward distribution, and an AMM mechanism inspired by Uniswap V2/V3 to enable multilateral token exchange.

Tokenomics

Token Name: AIX

Token Symbol: AIX

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 AIX

Token Categories:

AIX: Governance and utility token for staking, gas, and cross-token settlement.

DataToken: Tags proof-of-corpus ownership, enabling revenue sharing and access control.

AIxToken: Issued by users/communities to access services, reward data contributions, and facilitate governance.

Token Distribution:

40% Community Incentive Pool

20% Core Development Team (4-year vesting)

15% Strategic Investors (12-month lock, linear release)

10% Partner Ecosystem Fund

10% Reserve Fund

5% Public Governance Fund

Utility and Incentive Model

Pay for AI services (training, API calls) using AIX

Stake AIX to earn revenue share and DAO proposal rights

Data contributors receive rewards via DataTokens based on usage depth and access frequency

Sub-token economies (AIxToken) power community-driven AI networks and UGC collaboration

AIX will also implement a deflationary model, using 20% of platform revenue to conduct buybacks and burns. Early participation rewards will incentivize the first wave of contributors and validators.

Development Roadmap

Q2 2025: MVP launch with DataToken issuance and ownership verification

Q3 2025: Launch of AIX Swap for on-chain token trading

Q4 2025: AI training node network and community AI token issuance

Q1 2026: DAO governance rollout and staking-enabled voting

Q2 2026: Cross-chain expansion and multilingual AI model integration

Governance & Compliance

AIX will progressively transition to community governance, with all decisions driven by AIX pledges. The platform supports full audit transparency, on-chain transaction records, and regulatory interfaces for compliance. "Data sovereignty" remains a core ethos: contributors retain control over monetization, authorization, and corpus access.

