PR Newswire
19.06.2025 08:30 Uhr
Nominations for Super Terminal Expo Awards 2025 Open from Now until September

Recognising Innovation, Sustainability, and Excellence in Shaping Tomorrow's Transportation Hub

HONG KONG, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Terminal Expo has announced the second edition of Super Terminal Expo Awards 2025, celebrating excellence in airport design, cargo innovation, ground handling, sustainability, and commercial breakthroughs.

With six award categories, the awards honour airports, terminal operators, and suppliers achieving innovative designs, operational efficiency, and environmental progress.

Award Categories:

1.Best Airport Design: Recognising airports that enhance passenger and freight journeys through intelligent design. Subcategories include:

  • Airports serving under 5 million passengers
  • Airports serving 5-20 million passengers
  • Airports serving over 20 million passengers

Nominees should demonstrate technology integration, adaptive infrastructure, and exceptional user experience.

2.Best Cargo Hub: Honouring cargo hubs exemplifying efficiency, innovation, and connectivity. Subcategories include:

  • Airports excelling in cargo services
  • Facilities integrating next-gen freight handling methods
  • Rail/port hubs advancing global trade connectivity

Nominees should demonstrate operational efficiency, technological innovation, and global connectivity of their cargo terminal hub.

3.Best Ground Handler: Celebrating entities that elevate efficiency, safety, and experience in airport operations through optimised processes, customer satisfaction, and technological advancement.

4.Best Terminal Innovation: Spotlighting groundbreaking innovations shaping terminal futures through include two subcategories:

  • Airport innovations improving efficiency
  • Vendor solutions delivering transformative tools

5.Best Sustainable Initiative: Honouring environmental leadership in airports and vendor solutions. Submissions are divided into two subcategories:

  • Airport sustainability programmes
  • Vendor solutions driving eco-friendly aviation

Nominees should showcase innovative practices, compliance with sustainability standards, and positive community impact.

6.Best Commercial Innovation: Recognising non-aeronautical vendors redefining the commercial landscape through enhanced offerings, improved customer experience, and positive financial impact. Nominees should demonstrate excellence through enhanced customer-centric offerings, improved user satisfaction and well-being, and measurable financial benefits including revenue growth or operational efficiencies.

Submit Your Nominations Today

Nominations are open now until 14 September 2025. Whether you're working on advancing airport cities, optimising freight logistics, or championing sustainability, this is your opportunity to gain recognition.

Finalists will be announced in October, with winners announced during the Super Terminal Expo Gala Dinner & Awards on 4 November 2025. The panel of judges for this year's awards will be announced soon.

Visit https://awards.superterminalexpo.com to submit your nominations today!

For further details, visit https://www.superterminalexpo.com/ste-awards-2025/ or email awards@superterminalexpo.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nominations-for-super-terminal-expo-awards-2025-open-from-now-until-september-302486075.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
