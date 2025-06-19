The scale of livestock grazing in agrivoltaic installations is much larger than previously understood, according to the first solar grazing census by the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the American Solar Grazing Association. From pv magazine USA Over 113,000 sheep grazed through fields of solar panels on 129,000 acres of land, found the United States Solar Grazing 2024 Census by the U. S. Department of Energy National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the American Solar Grazing Association (ASGA). The census was the first time a broadly organized effort was dedicated to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...