During the Paris Air Show, Textron Aviation Defense LLC., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, and Thai Aviation Industries Co., Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Agreement to work together on a sustainment program for the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF). This program will support RTAF's fleets of Beechcraft T-6TH and AT-6TH aircraft.

Textron Aviation Defense LLC. and Thai Aviation Industries Co., Ltd. sign a Memorandum of Agreement to sustain Beechcraft T-6TH trainer and AT-6TH light attack aircraft for the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF)

The Beechcraft T-6TH trainer and AT-6TH light attack aircraft are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Defense LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc.

Textron Aviation Defense, based in Wichita, Kansas, USA, is the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for these aircraft. Thai Aviation Industries, located in Bangkok, Thailand, is the prime contractor for this program and has a long history of providing support for RTAF.

"The Beechcraft T-6TH and AT-6TH aircraft strengthen the mutual defense cooperation and relationship between the U.S. and Thailand," said Tom Webster, vice president, Defense Sales. "This agreement with Thai Aviation Industries ensures the highest level of sustainment support for the RTAF and is an important element of our commitment to the growth of Thailand's aerospace industry."

The agreement highlights the strengths of both companies. Textron Aviation Defense brings its expertise as the aircraft's OEM, while Thai Aviation Industries offers its unique position and experience in Thailand.

This collaboration aims to provide long-term support and sustainment for RTAF's aircraft, ensuring a high level of readiness for training and light attack missions. Both companies are committed to working together to deliver the best possible service to RTAF.

About the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II

The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II is the world's premier military flight trainer. The aircraft's low acquisition, operating and sustainment costs enable global air forces to fast-track pilot production. With an installed base that more than quadruples its closest competitor, the family of Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft has been the world's number one Integrated Training System (ITS) for more than 20 years. The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II capitalizes on an active production line with an industry-leading Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL) rating of 10 as well as a proven supply chain and the affordability of 85 percent parts commonality with the Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine. To date, the global fleet of more than 1,000 Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft has surpassed 5 million flight hours across 14 nations and two NATO flight schools.

A vital asset, the T-6 empowers global pilot training across the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Flight Training program in Canada, the Euro NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program (ENJJPT) at Sheppard AFB, Texas and the U.S. Air Force Aviation Leadership Program as well as the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Coast Guard, the Hellenic Air Force, the Argentine Air Force, the Israeli Air Force, the Royal Air Force, the Iraqi Air Force, the Royal Canadian Air Force, Mexican Navy, the Mexican Air Force, the Royal Moroccan Air Force, the Colombian Air Force, the Royal New Zealand Air Force, the Royal Thai Air Force, Tunisian Air Force and the Vietnam Air Defense Air Force.

About the Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine

Purpose-built for light attack, counter-insurgency and Countering Violent Extremist Organizations (C-VEO), the high performance, low risk Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine delivers affordable precision and endurance across operations in austere environments. The aircraft empowers operators with Next Gen Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), the industry's best loitering close air support precision strike capability, the ability to maintain pressure on targets, and reliable networked battlespace communications and video, linking every sensor to every operator anytime, anywhere.

The U.S. Air Force completed the aircraft's military type certification and acquired two Beechcraft AT-6E Wolverine in 2020. The Royal Thai Air Force, a key U.S. security ally and operator of one of the most advanced air forces in Asia Pacific, followed in 2021, selecting the Beechcraft AT-6TH Wolverine to support their 41st Wing light attack operations at Chiang Mai Air Base.

About Textron Aviation Defense LLC

With a legacy of thousands of proven Beechcraft and Cessna Integrated Training Systems produced and missionized in America's Heartland since WWII, military customers turn to Textron Aviation Defense when they need airborne solutions for their critical missions. Provider of the world's foremost military flight trainer, Textron Aviation Defense equips militaries worldwide and leads in low acquisition, sustainment and training costs. The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II fleet of more than 1,000 aircraft has logged more than 5 million hours across two NATO military flight schools and fourteen countries since 2001. Textron Aviation Defense is a subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops and high-performance pistons, to special missions, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com specialmissions.txtav.com defense.txtav.com scorpion.txtav.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems.

For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

About Thai Aviation Industries Co.,Ltd.

Thai Aviation Industries Co.,Ltd. (TAI) was established by the policy of the Government of Thailand and the Royal Thai Air Force to carry out aircraft maintenance for government agencies and to expand Thailand's aviation maintenance capabilities to be an international standard aircraft maintenance center. TAI is an approved Thai MRO company that received the privilege from the Public Procurement and Supplies Administrative Act for maintenance support to all states Aircraft.

TAI has played a significant role in the MRO service including the logistics support to all military and commercial aircraft in Thailand for more than 20 years. TAI maintains capabilities in varies Aircraft type such as F-16A/B, C-130H, T-6C, Alpha Jet, Saab 340, BT-67, ATR72-500, S-92A, Cessna 150/152/172/182/208, Bell 121/412 Series, Airbus A320 Series, Boeing B737 Series, Airbus Helicopters (H125/H145/H155/H175), etc.

