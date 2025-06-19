Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
19.06.2025 08:38 Uhr
UAB, Oxylabs: Oxylabs' Company Group Acquires One of the Leading Scraping Companies - ScrapingBee

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Oxylabs' company group is excited to announce the acquisition of ScrapingBee, one of the best known industry brands. This strategic move marks a significant expansion for Oxylabs' company group beyond its traditional enterprise client base into the direct-to-consumer market segment, while also positioning ScrapingBee to accelerate its growth and achieve new levels of maturity.

Founded in 2019 in France, ScrapingBee has quickly built a strong reputation within the web data collection community, offering developer-friendly solutions primarily tailored to SMBs and individual users. With an impressive client roster, ScrapingBee has achieved consistent triple-digit annual growth.

"ScrapingBee has built a stellar reputation for its high-quality, easy-to-use web scraping product. With our expertise and technical capabilities, we are confident that ScrapingBee will scale even further. This acquisition also enables us to strengthen our position within the web scraping industry, as we are adding a leading direct-to-consumer product to our portfolio," said Jurgis Gabrielius Rudgalvis, Oxylabs' company group Chief Financial Officer.

ScrapingBee's co-founders Pierre de Wulf and Kevin Sahin stated: "From a passion project to a fast-growing company, ScrapingBee has exceeded our expectations. Joining forces with an industry leader with deep expertise and a shared vision opens up exciting opportunities for our team and customers. Together, we're set to push the boundaries of what's possible in the web scraping industry."

ScrapingBee will continue operating as an independent entity, maintaining its existing leadership and brand identity. Oxylabs' company group plans to gradually integrate the company into its broader ecosystem while expanding the team with top-tier web scraping industry talent.

The acquisition, which involved an eight-figure sum, was financed entirely from Oxylabs' company group's own resources. Oxylabs' company group was represented by law firms TGS Baltic and Jeantet. ScrapingBee was advised by Discretion Capital and represented by Orrick, Herrington and Sutcliffe.

About ScrapingBee

ScrapingBee is a web scraping API provider, offering robust, easy-to-use, and efficient public web data extraction solutions to thousands of businesses worldwide. Known for its seamless user experience, exceptional customer support, and transparency, ScrapingBee has emerged as a leader in its category. Founded in 2019 in France by lifelong friends Pierre de Wulf and Kevin Sahin, the company has been fully remote and rapidly growing since its inception. For more information please visit: https://www.scrapingbee.com/

Media Contacts

Jurgis Gabrielius Rudgalvis
Email: press@oxylabs.io
Tel. +370 655 34419

SOURCE: Oxylabs



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/oxylabs-company-group-acquires-one-of-the-leading-scraping-compan-1039844

