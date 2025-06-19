As households across France increasingly prioritize cleanliness and independence in home care, Tineco, a leading innovator in smart home appliances, is spotlighting its premier carpet cleaner the Carpet One Cruiser just in time for Prime Day. Positioned as a modern, high-performance solution for deep carpet cleaning, the Carpet One Cruiser offers a professional-grade, on-demand alternative to expensive third-party cleaning services.

Why Buy a Carpet Cleaner Instead of Hiring One?

In France, the average cost of professional carpet cleaning ranges from €160 to €400 per session, depending on the surface area and fabric type. Given that deep cleaning is recommended two to three times a year, the cost adds up quickly.

Investing in the Tineco Carpet One Cruiser provides homeowners with a flexible, professional-level solution that eliminates scheduling delays and allows immediate use when messes occur. Designed specifically for home use, the unit empowers users to maintain fresh, hygienic carpets year-round, with long-term savings in both time and money.

Effortless Maneuverability with Powered Assistance

Typical carpet cleaners are heavy, difficult to push, and awkward to use on thick pile rugs or around tight corners. Tineco's SmoothPower system changes this dynamic entirely. Equipped with three selectable assistance levels and bidirectional assist wheels, the Carpet One Cruiser glides across various carpet types with minimal effort.

This technology unmatched in the carpet cleaning category is especially useful for older adults or users with limited strength. With repositioned water tanks that improve weight distribution, pushing and pulling becomes effortless and intuitive, encouraging frequent cleaning without fatigue.

True Drying Power for Quicker, Safer Results

Most traditional carpet cleaners offer lackluster drying capabilities. The Carpet One Cruiser sets itself apart with PowerDry Technology, which uses 167°F heated air to actively dry carpets during and after cleaning.

Unlike many competitors, whose drying comes passively from internal motors, Tineco's unit produces high-heat airflow explicitly for fast evaporation. The result: carpets that are dry in half the time compared to traditional machines, drastically reducing the risk of mildew, mold, and lingering odors.

Hands-Free Maintenance for Better Hygiene

After every cleaning session, users can activate a fully automated self-cleaning cycle that flushes the brush, suction inlet, and roller cover in two minutes. Following this, a five-minute hot-air drying phase (at 55°C) eliminates residual moisture from all internal components.

This level of hygiene ensures the Carpet One Cruiser is always clean, dry, and ready for its next use removing the most frustrating aspect of carpet maintenance for good.

Availability

The Tineco Carpet One Cruiser will be available for purchase on Tineco's official Amazon store and Tineco.com. Shoppers are encouraged to stay tuned for exclusive Prime Day pricing and offers, making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade home cleaning routines with a professional-standard solution that's always at your fingertips.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

