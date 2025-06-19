Researchers have analyzed the potential implementation of green methanol from CO2 capture in existing industries, based on European GIS data. While they found 9,213 theoretically viable municipalities, the number fell to 3,016 when considering the space needed for a PV installation around the plant. A research group from Spain's University of Seville in Spain has analyzed the potential implementation of PV-powered green methanol from CO2 capture around Europe. Using a geographic information system (GIS), the analysis has focused on CO2 capture from existing industries. Methanol is a promising ...

