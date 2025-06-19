Leading cybersecurity investors Arsenal Growth and Forgepoint Capital International head investment to accelerate PAI/OSINT Small Data leader's global expansion

Tadaweb has secured $20 million to scale its Small Data Operating System for publicly available information (PAI) and open-source intelligence (OSINT). The software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform is used by defence, national security, public safety, cyber threat intelligence and corporate security organisations across Europe and the U.S to boost the efficiency of analysts and investigators by reducing time to insight from days to minutes.

Accelerating PAI and OSINT analysis productivity

PAI is information found in public sources, whether in print media, online platforms, social media, public records, websites, blogs, forums, imagery, and videos. OSINT refers to the process of collecting, analysing, and disseminating publicly available data points to support decision-making. OSINT is estimated to account for between 80 and 90% of information-gathering activities carried out by law enforcement agencies and other government entities.1

Being able to rapidly analyse PAI offers public and private sector organisations access to accurate and actionable information in markets frequently disrupted by political turmoil and economic instability. However, information overload can overwhelm even the most well-resourced organisations, making it increasingly difficult for analysts and end users to quickly surface the most valuable insights and make critical decisions.

Putting humans' tradecraft first with a Small Data approach

Small Data refers to the amount of information that a human can process, combining precision data points to get the right answer. Tadaweb augments human analysts' Small Data skills with an Operating System enhanced by AI that brings together a suite of products to integrate seamlessly with third-party web tools and APIs, ingesting data from PAI, commercially available information, and emerging sources.

While most solutions focus solely on automation and Big Data, Tadaweb flips the model, with a solution that reduces investigation time to insight from days to minutes. This problem is widely understood in the market, and thus Tadaweb is trusted and adopted by analysts of varying levels of expertise.

As a result, Tadaweb users are better equipped to meet mission-critical priorities, from reducing fraud and identifying potential threats, to minimising supply chain disruptions and mitigating financial losses. The company's customers include government agencies in defence, national security and public safety across Europe and the US, as well as private sector cyber threat intelligence and corporate security organisations.

Francois Gaspard, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Tadaweb, said: "Our mission is to make the world safer by empowering the human mind with the right information at the right time. Almost everyone is looking to AI for a solution. Our focus is on transparency, not delivering another black box. We embrace AI, while ensuring our solution keeps the human in control. True impact comes from putting humans in the centre. By augmenting analysts with our Small Data Operating System, we're doing just that."

Leading sector-focused investors join the team

Arsenal Growth and Forgepoint Capital International led the investment, with participation from existing investor Wendel. Both Jason Rottenberg, General Partner at Arsenal Growth, and Damien Henault, Managing Director at Forgepoint Capital International, will join the Tadaweb board. The capital will advance the company's momentum, supporting product development and recruiting top talent as Tadaweb continues its worldwide expansion and go-to-market across public and private sectors.

Jason Rottenberg, co-founder and General Partner at Arsenal Growth, said: "Tadaweb has built a genuinely human-centric Operating System that is solely focused on making analysts dramatically more productive. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate its customers' ability to harness the vast opportunities of OSINT, irrespective of their sector focus, with an ambitious team that is building an extraordinary company."

Damien Henault, Managing Director at Forgepoint Capital International, said: "Many players claim to help organisations with OSINT, but they offer a set of features, not a fully integrated end-to-end platform. Three things attracted us to Tadaweb and how its Operating System helps analysts be more productive: its Small Data approach combined with a unique low/no-code visual query engine, the way it prioritises the human analyst, not the data, and its hyper-focused management team committed to delivering value for its customers."

This funding brings the total investment in Tadaweb to $40 million, following Wendel's initial backing of $18 million in 2023 and $2 million from angel investors in 2015.

About Tadaweb

Tadaweb delivers an Operating System for PAI and OSINT that augments analysts with a Small Data approach, enabling them to reach new levels of hyper-efficiency and reducing time to insight from days to minutes. Tadaweb's platform combines technology with human intuition and expertise, focusing on transparency and ethics to reshape how organisations navigate and utilise the digital world. Founded in 2011, the company is headquartered in Luxembourg with offices in Paris and London. For more information, follow Tadaweb on LinkedIn.

About Arsenal Growth

Arsenal Growth Equity invests in growth-stage software and tech-enabled services companies. Arsenal targets businesses with $5 to $20 million in recurring revenues that serve large markets, offer innovative solutions and are led by exceptional teams committed to building enduring value. Arsenal invests in a broad range of sectors serving mission critical functions such as AI-driven platforms, vertical SaaS, supply chain/logistics, healthcare IT, cybersecurity, edtech, national security, and regtech, amongst others. For more information, follow Arsenal Growth on LinkedIn.

About Forgepoint Capital

Forgepoint Capital is a leading venture capital firm that partners with transformative cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure software companies protecting the digital future. With the largest sector-focused investment team, over $1 billion in AUM, and an active portfolio of 40 companies, the firm brings over 100 years of collective company-building expertise and its global Advisory Council of more than 100 industry leaders to support exceptional entrepreneurs advancing innovation globally. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and London with a presence in Madrid and Paris, Forgepoint is proud to help category-defining companies reach their market potential. For more information, follow Forgepoint on LinkedIn.

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. Regarding its principal investment strategy, the Group invests in companies which are leaders in their field, such as ACAMS, Bureau Veritas, Crisis Prevention Institute, Globeducate, IHS Towers, Scalian, Stahl and Tarkett. In 2023, Wendel initiated a strategic shift into third-party asset management of private assets, alongside its historical principal investment activities. In May 2024, Wendel completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in IK Partners, a major step in the deployment of its strategic expansion in third-party private asset management and also completed in March 2025 the acquisition of 72% of Monroe Capital. As of March 31, 2025, Wendel manages 34 billion euros on behalf of third-party investors, and c.6.3 billion euros invested in its principal investments activity.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard Poor's ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook Short-term: A-2

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of "Grand Mécène de la Culture" in 2012.

For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Wendel

