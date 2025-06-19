62% of Brits say companies should be penalized for slow responses

British consumers have lost patience with long hold times and they want companies to pay the price. That's the findings of a new Streetview survey by 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), the industry's most integrated Platform provider for CX that combines Contact Center, Unified Communication, and CPaaS solutions.

While the UK average was 62% calling for fines, Belfast was the angriest city with 66% of people wanting to see action taken, while Cardiff was the least angry with 53.9% of people calling for fines.

Taken at a regional level, the data showed that across the country more than 60% agreed for action needing to be done. A number of people also believe that as companies put their prices up, customer service should also improve.

Accountability for Call Delays: The Public Speaks

8x8's survey of 2,000 UK adults reveals a clear demand for better customer service:

62% support fines for poor call handling

66% of men back penalties vs. 59% of women

Support rises to 66% among those 55+, vs. just 47% of 16-24 year olds

Sentiment is strongest in Belfast, Edinburgh, and Manchester (65%+)

Even the least frustrated cities Cardiff, Glasgow, Nottingham saw support above 50%

"Older consumers are probably angrier than the youth because they've spent more of their lives on hold," said Jamie Snaddon, EMEA Managing Director at 8x8, Inc. "On a more serious note, what makes this annoying is that this is a very solvable issue. AI and automation can handle the routine queries that make up 90% of calls, freeing up agents to focus on complex, high-value conversations."

Customers Say: If You Raise Prices, Raise Service Too

The survey also found that 78% of UK consumers expect better customer service when prices go up rising to 84% among those aged 55 and over, and 89% in Cardiff. In Belfast, not a single respondent disagreed.

"The British public plays fair and they expect fairness back," Snaddon added. "If prices increase, service levels should follow. This is a wake-up call for businesses: the contact centre isn't just a cost or support centre each call is a frontline brand experience. And if you miss it, you risk losing customers, not just calls."

To see the full public responses or explore regional insights, visit: https://charts.opinionmatters.com/J11958MAT/J11958MAT_Q8-9_DDD.html

Other Streetview surveys, reflecting the thoughts of the UK with regards to contact centres and customer experiences, will be released over the summer.

