Donnerstag, 19.06.2025

GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.06.2025 09:10 Uhr
HLTH Inc. Unveils HLTH.rad - A Bold New Global Gathering for Imaging Innovators Co-Located with HLTH Europe 2026 in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HLTH Inc., the leading global platform for health innovation, is proud to announce the launch of HLTH.rad, a groundbreaking new event that will redefine the future of medical imaging, diagnostics, and radiology.

Set to take place 17-18 June 2026 in Amsterdam, and co-located with the region's leading health innovation event, HLTH Europe, HLTH.rad is designed to spotlight the next wave of imaging breakthroughs - from AI-driven diagnostics and machine learning to quantum imaging and precision medicine.

HLTH.rad is where the imaging revolution begins.

Hosted in a purpose-built 2,050m² venue directly connected to HLTH Europe, HLTH.rad will deliver:

  • Two days of future-focused programming
  • 100+ visionary speakers and trailblazers
  • Hands-on workshops, roundtables & tech demos
  • 20+ cutting-edge exhibitors & startups
  • Curated cross-event networking with HLTH Europe attendees

"We are standing on the precipice of a new era in medical imaging," said Jon Weiner, CEO of HLTH Inc. "HLTH.rad will serve as the nexus where innovation meets implementation, uniting pioneers in radiology, imaging, and diagnostics from around the globe to push the field forward."

Whether you're a radiologist, technologist, digital health disruptor, investor, or healthcare leader, HLTH.rad offers the unmatched opportunity to engage with decision-makers, explore bleeding-edge solutions, and shape what's next in imaging.

Are you ready to join the imaging revolution? Learn more at www.europe.hlth.com/rad

About HLTH
HLTH Inc. is the catalyst igniting global healthcare transformation. We unite visionaries, innovators, and leaders to revolutionize health worldwide. Through our dynamic ecosystem of community, events, content, and initiatives, we spark groundbreaking collaborations that drive meaningful change. At HLTH, we're not just reimagining healthcare - we're actively building a future where equitable, accessible, and innovative health solutions are a reality for all.

MEDIA CONTACT
Robbie Dorius
Head of Media
media@hlth.com


