Presented at EACR 2025, promising results show the impact of Brenus Pharma and InSphero's collaboration in advancing translational immunotherapy through scalable 3D tumor models.

Brenus Pharma, a French biotech developing next-generation first-in-class immunotherapies, and InSphero, a Swiss leader in 3D cell-based assay technologies, presented promising data at the European Association for Cancer Research 2025 annual congress. These data confirm the use of 3D tumor spheroids for potency testing of STC-1010, Brenus' lead candidate for colorectal cancer.

Funded through the EUROSTARS program, the collaboration led to vitrified 3D colorectal cancer spheroids using tumor cell lines co-cultured with fibroblasts. The vitrification method preserves morphology, stromal integrity, and viability after thawing, enabling realistic evaluation of STC-1010's therapeutic potential under conditions mimicking in vivo human tumors.

Previous studies showed that STC-1010 antigens were effectively processed by monocyte-derived dendritic cells (mMo-DCs), activating CD8+ T cells. These T cells induced apoptosis in both 2D and 3D colorectal cancer models and released anti-tumor cytokines (IFN? and Granzyme B). These data reinforce the therapeutic potential of STC-1010.

"This collaboration has enabled us to assess the highly representative and scalable 3D model into our SGC platform. It's a major step forward in our ability to assess potency and accelerate the development of STC-1010 and future candidates." Benoit Pinteur, CSO of Brenus Pharma.

"We are proud to support Brenus with our cryopreserved 3D tumor models. This work illustrates how advanced in vitro systems can bring immunotherapies closer to clinical reality." Jan Lichtenberg, CEO of InSphero.

About Brenus Pharma

Brenus Pharma unlocks the potential of immuno-oncology by generating first-in-class immunotherapies that initiate a multi-specific in vivo immune response against tumors. Their proprietary "off-the-shelf" Stimulated-tumor-Ghost-Cells (SGC) platform mimics patients' tumor cells and makes them visible to the immune system to anticipate, target, and destroy these cells as they appear. Brenus aims to shift the oncology paradigm by making patients active participants in their treatment.

www.brenus-pharma.com

About InSphero

InSphero sets the standard for in vitro drug discovery and safety testing with innovative 3D cell-based technology and comprehensive preclinical research solutions. Its reliable, scalable and reproducible suite of 3D InSight Platforms for Liver Safety, Liver Disease, Islet Biology, and Oncology Immunology are used by the top pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Learn more at insphero.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250618487695/en/

Contacts:

contact@brenus-pharma.com