Solar cell manufacturer Indosolar will resume trading on Indian stock exchanges on June 19 after a six-year suspension, following approvals from the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange. From pv magazine India Indosolar's equity shares will resume trading on Indian stock exchanges on Thursday, June 19. The relisting follows approval from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on June 17, 2025. The stock will be part of the special pre-open session for "in and other" category scrips, under guidelines from a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular ...

