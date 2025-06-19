DronePort Rotterdam BV: DronePort Rotterdam Foundation Appoints Martin Slijkhuis as Inaugural Chairman

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DronePort Rotterdam proudly announces the appointment of Martin Slijkhuis as the first Chairman of the DronePort Rotterdam Foundation. With a distinguished track record in applying emerging technologies across defense, infrastructure, and secure operational environments, Slijkhuis brings strategic leadership and a forward-looking mindset to this organization's growing ecosystem.

As Chairman of the Foundation, Martin Slijkhuis will provide high-level strategic direction, ensure alignment with DronePort Rotterdam's mission, and act as a key representative to stakeholders across government, industry, and research. Working with CEO Arthur Dallau and the broader team, Martin will play a leading role in shaping governance, strengthening international partnerships, and reinforcing the foundation's commitment to delivering real-world impact through the integration of autonomous and unmanned systems.

Slijkhuis has worked across sectors to implement innovative, mission-critical technologies in complex environments, supporting the resilience, efficiency, and safety of infrastructures that societies rely on.

His appointment comes at a pivotal time, as Europe intensifies efforts to strengthen strategic and digital autonomy. With Rotterdam emerging as a leading hub for dual-use innovation, DronePort Rotterdam's mission directly supports European ambitions around resilient infrastructure, security, and technological leadership.

This step marks a key milestone as DronePort Rotterdam continues to build on its three strategic pillars: the Innovation Ecosystem, the Centre of Excellence, and the Test and Experience Center.

"DronePort Rotterdam is uniquely positioned to show how autonomous and unmanned systems can be applied in the real world to strengthen vital infrastructure and operational networks," stated Martin Slijkhuis. "I'm proud to contribute to a platform that combines innovation with practical deployment and look forward to connecting with many of you at DroneHorizon 2025 on the 4th and 5th of September in Rotterdam."

His leadership builds on a wave of strategic momentum for DronePort Rotterdam, following recent international agreements, infrastructure developments, and the upcoming DroneHorizon 2025, the organization's flagship global platform for autonomous and unmanned systems, where industry, government, and research converge to set new directions for digital and strategic autonomy.

"Martin brings exactly the kind of leadership DronePort Rotterdam needs at this stage," said Arthur Dallau, Co-founder and CEO of DronePort Rotterdam. "His bold vision, strategic insight, and impact-driven mindset are matched by his rare ability to connect the dots across ecosystems, technology, infrastructure, policy, and talent. With Martin as Chairman, we're not just building the DronePort Rotterdam Foundation, and we're positioning it as a trusted and internationally connected force shaping the future of autonomy."

Martin Slijkhuis's formal appointment as Chairman will take place during DronePort Connects on 19 June 2025, the organization's recurring partner and stakeholder event. In the coming weeks, DronePort Rotterdam will announce additional board members and introduce its Advisory Board, bringing together leading voices across technology, infrastructure, and governance to help define the foundation's strategic agenda.

For more information about DronePort Rotterdam and DroneHorizon, visit www.droneportrotterdam.com and www.dronehorizon.org .

About DronePort Rotterdam

DronePort Rotterdam is an innovation ecosystem and strategic connector between government, industry, and research. It accelerates the real-world, multi-domain application of autonomous and uncrewed systems (AUS), dual-use innovations, and related technologies across critical domains and operational environments. Through its three pillars - the Innovation Ecosystem, the Centre of Excellence, and the Test and Experience Center - DronePort Rotterdam bridges strategy and execution to deliver safer, more resilient operations, contributing to national security, economic strength, and European digital and strategic autonomy. Guided by a whole-of-society approach and collaboration, DronePort Rotterdam ensures innovations contribute not only to defense readiness but also to broader civil resilience across sectors.

