19.06.2025
Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.: Raytron Microelectronics Debuts OHLE 3123: World's First SWLP-based Thermal Sensor Driving Global Thermal Imaging Breakthroughs

YANTAI, China, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As infrared thermal imaging technology advances, the cost of infrared terminal products has continuously decreased, once-niche applications are rapidly expanding into consumer markets from automotive night vision to industrial temperature measurement. Yet the industry's upstream core components particularly thermal imaging cores have remained confined to a handful of manufacturers due to prohibitive R&D costs and specialized production requirements. Raytron Microelectronics, a global pioneer in infrared thermal imaging solutions, launched the world's first uncooled LWIR sensor OHLE 3123 featuring patented Super Wafer-Level Packaging (SWLP). Engineered for seamless integration, OHLE 3123 is set to break down technical and cost barriers, potentially enabling more companies to independently develop and manufacture core modules.

What Makes SWLP a Breakthrough in Infrared Packaging Technology?

The OHLE 3123 leverages Raytron's proprietary SWLP (Super Wafer-Level Packaging) innovation, a dual-layer encapsulation system that eliminates dependency on cleanroom environments. Compatible with SMT² mounting technology, it enables rapid mass production. This innovation significantly reduces production costs while ensuring dust resistance and high yield, which is key for low-cost infrared sensor bulk purchases.

How OHLE 3123 Empowers More Companies to Manufacture Thermal Imaging Modules?

Powered by a vanadium oxide (VOx) microbolometer array, the OHLE 3123 uncooled infrared focal plane array delivers a resolution of 384 × 288 with a 12?µm pixel pitch. It features a NETD of less than 40?mK and ultra-low power consumption of under 65?mW. Its innovative window design overcomes integration environment limitations. Its ultra-compact form factor, ultra-lightweight design, high-quality imaging and ease of integration position it as an ideal thermal imaging camera sensor for outdoor night vision, industrial temperature measurement, security monitoring, and automotive night vision applications.

OHLE 3123 Thermal Sensor will Debut at LASER World of PHOTONICS 2025

Raytron Microelectronics will showcase the OHLE 3123 thermal camera sensor at LASER World of PHOTONICS 2025, held from June 24 to 27 in Munich, Germany. Request samples at Hall A2, booth #372 to explore this groundbreaking innovation in thermal imaging core technology! Raytron is committed to creating incremental value for customers with technological advancements. With deep expertise across infrared, microwave and laser, Raytron has developed core competencies in multi-spectral sensing and in-depth development of AI algorithms, delivering OEM thermal camera core modules and infrared sensors to global clients.

For OEM Partnerships or Bulk Inquiries:

Email: sales@raytrontek.com
Website: https://en.raytrontek.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raytron-microelectronics-debuts-ohle-3123-worlds-first-swlp-based-thermal-sensor-driving-global-thermal-imaging-breakthroughs-302486122.html

