CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volt Lithium Corp. (TSXV: VLT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders approved the company name change to "LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc." (the "Name Change") at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held today, June 18, 2025 (the "Meeting"). The Name Change and rebrand was proposed as part of the Company's ongoing strategy to partner with key oilfield infrastructure players in the US to extract lithium, a valuable critical mineral, from the significant streams of produced water associated with oil and gas production.The Company has filed with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") a notice of name change to "LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc." As part of the Name Change, once required regulatory approvals are provided, the Company will commence trading on the TSXV under the new symbol "LIB". The Company will advise the market of the new trading date and confirmed symbol once advised by the TSXV.In addition to the Name Change, the Company is pleased to announce that each other item of business placed before the shareholders, and as outlined in the management information circular of the Company dated May 9, 2025, was approved at the Meeting, being the re-election of each of Andrew Leslie, Alex Wylie, Martin Scase, Kyle Hookey, and Warner Uhl as directors of the Company, the appointment of De Visser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company and the re-approval of each of the stock option plan and omnibus incentive plan of the Company.Upcoming Investor Webinar (June 19, 2025):The Company will host a live "Ask-Me-Anything" webinar with President & Chief Executive Officer Alex Wylie on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT. Shareholders and other interested parties can register in advance and submit questions at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a4y8cERiTO-9UWx5euHfvQ#/registration. A replay will be made available online following the event.About the CompanyThe Company is a lithium development and technology company aiming to be one of North America's first commercial producers of lithium carbonates from oilfield brine. Our strategy is to generate value for shareholders by leveraging management's hydrocarbon experience and existing infrastructure to extract lithium deposits from existing wells, thereby reducing capital costs, lowering risks and supporting the world's clean energy transition. With four differentiating pillars, and a proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technology and process, the Company's innovative approach to development is focused on generating the highest lithium recoveries with lowest costs, positioning us for future commercialization. We are committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Investors and/or other interested parties may sign up for updates about the Company's continued progress on its website: https://voltlithium.com/.Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements about the new trading symbol and receipt of regulatory approvals in respect of the Name Change; and general business and economic conditions. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies and may prove to be incorrect.Forward-looking statements or information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the delay or failure to receive regulatory or other approvals in respect of the Name Change. Many of these risks and uncertainties and additional risk factors generally applicable to the Company are described in the Company's annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2024 and its (final) short form base shelf prospectus dated July 20, 2023, each of which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.ContactsFor Investor Relations inquiries or further information, please contact:Alex Wylie, President & CEOT: +1.403.830.5811E: info@voltlithium.comOrBill McClain, Investor RelationsT: +1.604.773.9423E: info@voltlithium.com

