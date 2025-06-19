The Netherlands has awarded 1. 79 GW of solar capacity under its 2024 SDE++ renewable energy subsidy scheme, including 1,237 MW of ground-mounted projects, 448 MW of industrial rooftop systems, and 107 MW of floating installations. The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs said it has selected 1,792 MW of photovoltaic projects in the 2024 round of the SDE++ program for large rooftop and utility-scale PV projects, as well as for other renewable energy and CO2 reduction technologies. The allocated capacity for PV includes 1,237 MW of ground-mounted projects, 448 MW of industrial rooftop systems, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...