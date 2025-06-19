Transelectrica said the tender also includes the construction of a 110 kV/MV electrical substation. From ESS News Romanian transmission system operator Transelectrica has launched a tender for the deployment of a battery energy storage project with a power output of 35MW and a storage capacity of 70 MWh. The project is planned to be located in Fantanele, Mures county, in central Romania. Interested developers will have time until July 16 to submit their project proposals. In January 2024, Romania allocated €80 million ($90. 1 million) under its national recovery and resilience plan (PNRR) for ...

