Donnerstag, 19.06.2025
PR Newswire
19.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
LITZMO Unveils the World's Lightest Road Carbon Crankset "UL-01" at EUROBIKE

Weighing Just 98 g, It Redefines the Limits of Carbon Fiber-
Showcasing the Power of Design and Engineering

MUNICH, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned for its precision craftsmanship and refined design aesthetics, the premium carbon fiber bicycle brand LITZMONote 1 will officially debut the world's lightest road carbon crankset, the UL-01, at the EUROBIKE 2025 in Europe. The crankset raw single leg weighs just 98 grams. Simultaneously, from June 25 to June 29, 2025, it will be exhibited at Booth C18 in Hall 9 of the Messe Frankfurt. Partnering with its parent company, YMA Corp., LITZMO will spotlight its international influence in both carbon fiber craftsmanship and premium product design, with cutting-edge carbon fiber technology at its core.

LITZMO Road Carbon Crankset

As a key component of a bike's drivetrain, the crankset demands a careful balance between stiffness and weight - one of the most challenging tasks in high-end manufacturing. LITZMO's newly developed UL-01 utilizes advanced molding techniques to achieve an industry-leading ultra-light 98 grams per leg, combining exceptional rigidity and durability. The result is a dramatic reduction in weight without sacrificing power transfer efficiency.

The UL-01 is available in six crank length options and is compatible with chainring ratios from both SHIMANO and SRAM, catering to the diverse pedaling preferences of riders. It also features an integrated CINCH power meter interface, enabling a real-time connection to power systems and helping riders monitor output data and optimize their training cadence, making it an ideal choice for both performance-driven enthusiasts and competitive racers.

The LITZMO design team commented: "UL-01 isn't just about achieving the lightest weight - it's about delivering a riding experience where technology and emotion converge." Making its global debut at EUROBIKE, the UL-01 is more than just a new product - it's a bold declaration of LITZMO's dedication to "redefining every detail of high-end cycling." Rooted in carbon fiber innovation, LITZMO will continue to develop products that seamlessly blend design sophistication, engineering excellence, and premium carbon fiber performance. The UL-01 is just the beginning - LITZMO's next wave of lightweight innovations is already in motion.

  • UL-01 Pricing | To Be Announced on the Official Website
  • Official Website | HTTP://WWW.LITZMO.COM

Note 1: About LITZMO

LITZMO's parent company was founded in the early 1970s and pioneered the application of advanced composite materials, evolving into a global leader in carbon fiber design and manufacturing. Since 1996, the company has consistently pushed industry boundaries with its carbon fiber bicycles, helping world-class athletes win titles in prestigious events such as the Tour de France and Olympic road and cross-country cycling. Backed by deep expertise and technical excellence, LITZMO is committed to leveraging carbon fiber to shape a new world - one that harmonizes premium quality of life with sustainable development.

Business contact
Josh Wu
Brand Dept. Sales Manager
joshwu@ymaunivers.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709390/LITZMO_Road_Carbon_Crankset__UL_01.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/litzmo-unveils-the-worlds-lightest-road-carbon-crankset-ul-01-at-eurobike-302480050.html

