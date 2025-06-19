Rishabh Engineering Services: Rishabh Engineering Honored with 5th Hexagon Elite Award

LAS VEGAS, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rishabh Engineering Services (RES), a leading multi-discipline design engineering services company, has earned global recognition by winning the Hexagon Elite Award 2025 for the fifth time at Hexagon LIVE Global 2025, held at the Fontainebleau Hotel.

Rishabh Engineering Services was recognized as a winner for the "Best in Design" Award, which recognizes customers using Hexagon solutions to:

Leverage planning data from diverse sources to streamline design and engineering for more intelligent and consistent plans and models by utilizing 3D CAD Modeling Services.

Dramatically enhance flexibility, interoperability and collaboration to maximize design accuracy.

Improve the quality and safety of engineering with interoperability between planning, design and analysis.

"This award is a significant milestone and a proud moment for our entire engineering team," said Mr.Raju Shah, CEO of Rishabh Engineering Services. "Winning this accolade for the fifth time speaks volumes about our team's technical excellence, our commitment to quality, and our drive to consistently deliver world-class results to our global clients. It also reinforces our approach of embracing advanced digital software tools that support project lifecycle."

The Hexagon Elite Award (formerly known as the Drivers of Success Award) are given annually to Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division clients exemplifying the Smart Digital Reality vision. This vision comprises a real-time, unified, role-based perspective of physical and digital realities across a project and asset portfolio. The Digital Backbone, Hexagon's engine for interoperability, intelligence, and innovation, powers it, linking data across the entire industrial asset lifecycle and enabling users to achieve more digital twins, third party software and legacy systems

Mr. Naveen Raj Pal, Associate Vice President - Business Acquisition at Rishabh Engineering, added, "Winning this award again reflects our commitment to solving complex engineering challenges. Our clients' trust drives us to adopt newer technologies and consistently deliver value throughout every stage of project delivery"

Hexagon LIVE Global unites engineers and leaders to exchange insights and forge strategic partnerships.

About Rishabh Engineering:

Rishabh Engineering Services, a division of Rishabh Software, is a multi-discipline design engineering services company established in 2006. We offer high-quality design engineering support to Owners & Operators, EPC contractors, PMCs & technology fabricators operating in Oil & Energy industries globally. As a part of our services portfolio, we offer process, piping, mechanical, civil & structural, electrical & instrumentation & reverse engineering for complex projects.

