Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rishabh Engineering Services: Rishabh Engineering Honored with 5th Hexagon Elite Award

LAS VEGAS, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rishabh Engineering Services (RES), a leading multi-discipline design engineering services company, has earned global recognition by winning the Hexagon Elite Award 2025 for the fifth time at Hexagon LIVE Global 2025, held at the Fontainebleau Hotel.

Rishabh Engineering Honored with 5th Hexagon Elite Award

Rishabh Engineering Services was recognized as a winner for the "Best in Design" Award, which recognizes customers using Hexagon solutions to:

  • Leverage planning data from diverse sources to streamline design and engineering for more intelligent and consistent plans and models by utilizing 3D CAD Modeling Services.
  • Dramatically enhance flexibility, interoperability and collaboration to maximize design accuracy.
  • Improve the quality and safety of engineering with interoperability between planning, design and analysis.

"This award is a significant milestone and a proud moment for our entire engineering team," said Mr.Raju Shah, CEO of Rishabh Engineering Services. "Winning this accolade for the fifth time speaks volumes about our team's technical excellence, our commitment to quality, and our drive to consistently deliver world-class results to our global clients. It also reinforces our approach of embracing advanced digital software tools that support project lifecycle."

The Hexagon Elite Award (formerly known as the Drivers of Success Award) are given annually to Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division clients exemplifying the Smart Digital Reality vision. This vision comprises a real-time, unified, role-based perspective of physical and digital realities across a project and asset portfolio. The Digital Backbone, Hexagon's engine for interoperability, intelligence, and innovation, powers it, linking data across the entire industrial asset lifecycle and enabling users to achieve more digital twins, third party software and legacy systems

Mr. Naveen Raj Pal, Associate Vice President - Business Acquisition at Rishabh Engineering, added, "Winning this award again reflects our commitment to solving complex engineering challenges. Our clients' trust drives us to adopt newer technologies and consistently deliver value throughout every stage of project delivery"

Hexagon LIVE Global unites engineers and leaders to exchange insights and forge strategic partnerships.

About Rishabh Engineering:

Rishabh Engineering Services, a division of Rishabh Software, is a multi-discipline design engineering services company established in 2006. We offer high-quality design engineering support to Owners & Operators, EPC contractors, PMCs & technology fabricators operating in Oil & Energy industries globally. As a part of our services portfolio, we offer process, piping, mechanical, civil & structural, electrical & instrumentation & reverse engineering for complex projects.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712905/Rishabh_Engineering.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681441/Rishabh_Software_Logo.jpg

Rishabh Software Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rishabh-engineering-honored-with-5th-hexagon-elite-award-302484941.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.