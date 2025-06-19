Anzeige
19.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
Elmo Motion Control, Ltd.: Elmo Motion Control Showcases Latest Technological Innovations at Automatica 2025

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elmo Motion Control, a global technology leader in motion control solutions, announces its participation at Automatica, at Messe Munich, Germany, June 24-27, 2025. Elmo will exhibit in Hall A6, booth 510.

Titanium Maestro - A new era in multi-axis motion control

At the event, Elmo will showcase its newly launched Titanium Maestro-a next-generation multi-axis motion controller engineered for high-speed, high-precision, and high-reliability applications. Featuring advanced real-time EtherCAT communication and sophisticated multi-axis management, the Titanium Maestro is tailored to meet the complex demands of today's machine builders.

The Titanium Maestro is powered by a quad-core CPU in a fanless, passively cooled unit with extensive memory. This motion controller achieves an industry-leading 100µs EtherCAT cycle time for 16 axes, setting a new standard in performance. With graphical capabilities and Interface, advanced C++ and Python programming, and real-time programming support, the Titanium Maestro stands in a league of its own, empowering next-generation motion control solutions. 'Software in the Loop' (SIL) support further streamlines development and accelerates validation of complex automation systems.

Elmo will also present a forward-looking preview of its Titanium Line of multi-axis servo drives, as well as the enhanced Platinum Line, both of which offer full functional safety capabilities. These product lines enable exceptional motion performance, accuracy, and robustness across a wide range of industrial applications. Booth visitors will also experience two live machine demonstrations powered by Elmo solutions: one from Compact Motion, a valued customer, and an XYZT stage demo driven by the Elmo Platinum Quartet, a compact, high-performance 4-axis servo drive.

"At Automatica, we're proud to present the Titanium Maestro-our most advanced multi-axis motion controller, designed for real-time performance, precise coordination, and maximum flexibility," said Ronen Sadan, Elmo VP Marketing. "Alongside our enhanced Platinum Line of servo drives with integrated functional safety, the Titanium Line empowers OEMs to build compact, high-efficiency motion systems for the most demanding industrial applications."

You can pre-schedule a meeting with an Elmo expert at any of the shows here: https://www.elmomc.com/media/events/

About Elmo Motion Control

Elmo has been a motion control technology leader for over 35 years, with millions of servo drives working 24/7 worldwide. Elmo offers complete motion control solutions from design to delivery of cutting-edge servo drives, network-based multi-axis motion controllers, and integrated servo motors. All solutions can be customized and configured using Elmo's proprietary advanced and easy-to-use software tools for any machine in any industry, such as semiconductors, lasers, robots, life sciences, industrial automation, AGV, and more. The company employs more than 350 personnel with headquarters in Israel and offices in the United States, China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and an additional manufacturing facility in Poland. Elmo has a worldwide distribution network. By advancing motion control with state-of-the-art technology, Elmo makes smart machines even smarter. As of 2022, Elmo is a Bosch Rexroth company.

For more information, visit www.elmomc.com or email marketing@elmomc.com.

Copyright 2025. All brand names are the property of their respective owners and may or may not be trademarked.

Media Contact
Robert Dugan, Marketing Manager at Elmo Motion Control
T: +972-(3)-929-2300 (ext. 368)
E: robertd@elmomc.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714139/Titanium_Maestro.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714140/Platinum_Line.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209952/5377175/Elmo_Motion_Control_Logo.jpg

Platinum Line - advanced servo control with certified functional safety

Elmo Motion Control Logo (PRNewsfoto/Elmo Motion Control, Ltd.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elmo-motion-control-showcases-latest-technological-innovations-at-automatica-2025-302485718.html

