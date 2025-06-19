Anzeige
19.06.2025 10:10 Uhr
PAIRMiners Expands Global Cloud Mining Services as XRP and DOGE Investors Seek Stability

Platform supports automated daily payouts and multi-currency mining in over 180 countries

Image by PAIRMiner

Image by PAIRMiner

BERLIN, June 19, 2025, offers automated mining solutions that eliminate the need for technical expertise or physical equipment.

With over 12 million registered users globally, PAIRMiners allows users to mine leading cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), as well as XRP and DOGE. The platform supports flexible mining contracts and offers daily payout options in a wide range of digital assets, including USDT and USDC.

"We're seeing strong interest from XRP and DOGE holders who want to reduce exposure to short-term market swings," said a PAIRMiners spokesperson. "Our platform makes mining simple, transparent, and accessible-especially for users seeking consistent digital income."

New users receive a $150 cloud computing credit upon registration, with no deposit required. The interface offers real-time income tracking and principal returns upon contract completion. PAIRMiners partners with established hardware manufacturers such as Bitmain and Canaan, and operates across data centers in Europe, Asia, and North America to ensure global infrastructure stability.

ContractInvestmentDurationTotal Return
New User Trial$1501 day$150 + $1.11
Referral Reward Contract$5002 days$500 + $60
BCH 2013 Basic Hashrate$2,5304 days$2,530 + $371.4
ETH 6016 Advanced Hashrate$11,3002 days$11,300 + $885.92
BTC Hot Contract$50,0003 days$50,000 + $11,700
ETH 7021 Super Hashrate$147,0001 day$147,000 + $13,053.6


Founded in 2009, PAIRMiners emphasizes security, regulatory alignment, and ease of use. Its referral program also provides additional earning opportunities for users who share the platform with others.

About PAIRMiners

PAIRMiners is a UK-based cloud mining platform offering secure, short-term mining contracts across major cryptocurrencies. With a global presence and user-friendly design, the platform empowers individuals to participate in digital asset mining without the need for technical skills or hardware.

Media Contact:
Heindrova
PAIRMiner
agnes@pairminer.com
https://pairminer.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16555a92-4777-4b5d-ab66-e062f28a4601


