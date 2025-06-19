Anzeige
19.06.2025
The Organizing Committee of 2025 Liaoning Culture, Sports, and Tourism High-Quality Integration Conference: Global and Domestic Delegates Gather in Liaoning to Explore Business Opportunities in Cultural, Sports, and Tourism Integration

CHAOYANG, China, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 13 to 14, 2025, the Liaoning Culture, Sports, and Tourism High-Quality Integration Conference was held in Chaoyang City, Liaoning Province. Delegates from across China and around the world convened in Chaoyang to explore pathways to deeper integration of culture, sports, and tourism, as well as to seek opportunities for business cooperation.

2025 Liaoning Culture, Sports, and Tourism High-Quality Integration Conference

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

Liaoning Province has hosted this conference for three straight years. In recent years, Liaoning has been steadfastly building its "Boundless Hospitality in the Vast Land of Liaoning" brand, creating a broad stage for collaborations.

This year's conference featured a series of events, including exhibition and exchange of culture-sports-tourism integration achievements, promotional presentations, and specialized investment forums for related industries.

Prior to the conference, leaders from the Liaoning Provincial Government and attendees visited the Chaoyang Bird Fossil National Geological Park. As the world's sole in-situ fossil theme park, it offers a full-spectrum showcase of the Jehol Biota, covering over a thousand fossil specimens, as well as globally renowned treasures such as the "Archaefructus liaoningensis" and the "Sinosauropteryx". These discoveries have earned Chaoyang the distinction of being "where the first flower bloomed and the first bird took flight".

With its rich cultural heritage and extraordinary natural resources, hosting this conference has provided Chaoyang a golden opportunity to unveil its splendor to the world. At present, a multi-destination cultural tourism network centered around Chaoyang's urban core has taken shape. Statistics show that during the May Day holiday, Chaoyang's key scenic spots witnessed a remarkable surge in the number of tourists, from 1.44 million in 2023 to 3.92 million in 2025, an increase by 272%. "Our next step is to take this event as a catalyst to further enhance our project development, brand building, and service quality. And our goal is to establish Chaoyang as a world-renowned leisure tourism destination," stated Wang Yonghui, Director of Chaoyang Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

Source: The Organizing Committee of 2025 Liaoning Culture, Sports, and Tourism High-Quality Integration Conference



Contact person: Mr. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

