ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB: ExpreS2ion's associated company AdaptVac to lead CEPI and EU funded USD 12.4 million consortium to develop novel filovirus vaccine

Hørsholm, Denmark, 19 June 2025 - ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB's affiliate ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS ("ExpreS2ion") today announced that its associated company AdaptVac ApS ("AdaptVac"), of which ExpreS2ion owns 34%, will lead a consortium that has been awarded a USD 12.4 million (approximately SEK 115 million) grant from CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) and the European Union's Horizon Europe Program. This non-diluting funding will support development of a novel vaccine that could provide all-in-one protection against multiple deadly filoviruses including Ebolavirus Zaire, Sudan Ebolavirus and Marburg. The project is funded over five years and includes planned clinical Phase I/II trials.

The grant is allocated across a global group of research institutions and partners, with AdaptVac coordinating the effort and contributing its proprietary Virus-like Particle (VLP) platform to the vaccine development. Over five years, the project will advance a vaccine candidate through preclinical studies and into planned Phase I/II clinical trials in Gabon and the Netherlands.

Filoviruses cause frequent, unpredictable outbreaks with fatality rates of up to 90%, primarily affecting populations in Central and East Africa. A broadly protective, "all-in-one" vaccine could be transformative in protecting high-risk groups, including healthcare workers.

If the project is successful and the vaccine candidate progresses to outlicensing for further development, ExpreS2ion may benefit financially through its ownership stake in AdaptVac. Outlicensing agreements typically include milestone payments and royalties, which could provide future revenue streams for ExpreS2ion and its shareholders. Importantly, this type of non-dilutive public funding supports the de-risking of early-stage vaccine candidates-moving them from a low probability of approval to a more validated, investable stage where success rates increase materially. This progression significantly enhances the asset's potential value in future partnerships or licensing deals.

ExpreS2ion CEO Bent Frandsen comments:

"This consortium grant underscores AdaptVac's leadership and the potential of its VLP technology. It also reinforces the value of our partnership and investment in AdaptVac. Should this candidate succeed, it could help address one of the world's most serious epidemic threats-and potentially create long-term value for our shareholders."

For more information, see: https://cepi.net/pioneering-research-develop-all-one-vaccine-against-some-worlds-most-deadly-diseases

About AdaptVac

AdaptVac ApS was founded in 2017 and today owned by ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies (34%) and NextGen Vaccines (66%), the latter owned by the inventors of the proprietary and clinical Phase III-validated viral capsid Virus-like virus particle (cVLP) platform technology spun out from the University of Copenhagen. The Company aims to accelerate the development of highly efficient therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines within high value segments of oncology, infectious diseases, and immunological disorders. Please visit: www.AdaptVac.com

Certified Adviser

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at the time stated by the Company's news distributor, Cision, at the publication of this press release.

For further information about ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB, please contact:

Bent U. Frandsen, CEO

Keith Alexander, CFO

E-mail: investor@expres2ionbio.com

About ExpreS2ion

ExpreS2ion is a biotechnology company that develops innovative vaccines for a healthier world. We want to transform healthcare by developing novel vaccines, that are life-saving and improving quality of life across the world. ExpreS2ion has developed the unique human clinical Phase III-validated technology platform, ExpreS2, for fast and efficient development and production of the active material in vaccines. The platform, under the brand GlycoX-S2, includes functionally modified glycosylation variants for enhanced immunogenicity and pharmacokinetics. Since 2010, ExpreS2ion has produced more than 500 proteins and virus-like particles (VLPs) in collaboration with leading research institutions and companies. ExpreS2ion develops novel VLP based vaccines in association with AdaptVac ApS, of which ExpreS2ion owns 34%. For additional information, please visit www.expres2ionbio.com.