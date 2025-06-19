Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.06.2025 10:34 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Organizing Committee of the "Hinggan in Mountains · Arxan in Fairy Tales" Event: Hinggan League of China: Merging Culture and Tourism to Compose a New Chapter of Rural Revitalization

HINGGAN LEAGUE, China, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In late June, the "Hinggan in Mountains · Arxan in Fairy Tales" brand promotion event will be unveiled. As the China Summer Tourism Climate Resource Utilization and Development Conference in Arxan, Hinggan League is around the corner, local governments, official media, domestic experts and scholars in the fields of meteorology, culture, and tourism, and industry leaders, jointly extend a heartfelt global invitation, hoping travelers from across the globe can immerse themselves in the awe-inspiring landscapes of Hinggan League, experience local customs, and delve into its profound culture.

Hinggan League, located in the northeast of China, is brimming with unparalleled natural and cultural treasures. In recent years, the local government has embarked on a visionary journey, seamlessly integrating culture and tourism to paint a magnificent scroll of rural revitalization. Through the meticulous design of 16 distinct seasonal tourism routes, Hinggan League has orchestrated a symphony of world-class attractions, including historical sites echoing with revolutionary spirit, Hanggai Grassland, primeval forests, enigmatic volcanic landscapes, and rejuvenating hot springs. These routes offer a panoramic glimpse into the enchanting allure and mystique of the Hinggan League.

Hinggan League has ingeniously woven music into the fabric of its tourism industry to create the popular "Musical Tours in Inner Mongolia" brand, which not only fuels the local economy by stimulating cultural and tourist consumption but also empowers rural communities through job creation and income growth. By harmonizing musical performances with the lively "Daily Naadam" festival and hosting exhilarating grassland music festivals, Hinggan League has fostered vibrant cultural exchanges between visitors and locals. Moreover, the introduction of music therapy services in starred hotels has transformed guests' stays into transcendent experiences, while a myriad of public cultural events, from spirited square dancing to captivating cultural showcases and lively village song competitions among farmers and herders, have enriched the cultural experiences of travelers, ensuring they "journey with song and delight".

Today, the Hinggan League stands as a testament to harmonious development, with flourishing industries, idyllic countryside, and thriving communities. Looking ahead, Hinggan League will remain steadfast in its commitment to harnessing the boundless potential of cultural and tourism resources, pioneering innovative development models, and unveiling more surprises for travelers worldwide.

Source: Organizing Committee of the "Hinggan in Mountains · Arxan in Fairy Tales" Event



Contact person: Mr. Hao, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.