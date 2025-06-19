A survey of mines closed since 2020 and those planned to close by 2030 present an opportunity for installing nearly 300 GW solar on already-developed lands, finds a report from Global Energy Monitor. From pv magazine USA Globally, energy markets are transitioning away from coal and toward solar energy. In 2024, the world installed a record-breaking 599 GW of solar and has nearly 2 TW in development. Installed solar capacity has reached over 2 TW worldwide, and a report from Global Energy Monitor finds that abandoned coal mines could host nearly 300 GW of additional solar capacity, nearly 15% of ...

