Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19
[19.06.25]
TABULA ICAV
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA EURO SHORT DURATION INCOME UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.06.25
|IE000CCQKON9
|2,004,999.00
|USD
|5,001.00
|20,069,221.70
|10.0096
|18.06.25
|IE000I8CR2Q4
|5,005.00
|EUR
|0
|50,057.66
|10.0015
