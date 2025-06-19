Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.06.2025 10:50 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sorevna Launches Industry-Leading Affiliate Marketing Program to Reward Customer Loyalty

Leading cosmetic brand introduces competitive commission rates to recognize customer referrals driving unprecedented growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Sorevna®, a premier cosmetic brand in the United States, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated affiliate marketing program, featuring some of the most competitive commission rates in the beauty industry. The program recognizes and rewards the brand's loyal customers who have been instrumental in driving the company's remarkable growth through word-of-mouth referrals.

CEO Dr. James A. Wright announced the program today stating: "We are so grateful to all the referrals from our current customers. To that end, we wanted to implement a way to reward them for helping Sorevna® grow. At Sorevna® we strive daily to be the best, but being the best is not always a good thing. For instance, best creams manufactured - I'll take that, best kept secret - not so much."

The new affiliate program comes as Sorevna® experiences exceptional market performance, with the company reporting consecutive quarters of doubled sales growth. Dr. Wright expressed optimism about the company's trajectory, noting: "We have seen our sales increase over double quarter after quarter, it is time to put credit where credit is due for these efforts."

Program Highlights:

  • Industry-leading commission rates for affiliate partners

  • Streamlined application process for existing customers

  • Comprehensive marketing support and resources

  • Real-time tracking and reporting tools

  • Dedicated affiliate support team

The affiliate marketing program reflects Sorevna's® commitment to building stronger relationships with its customer base while acknowledging their role in the brand's success. The initiative is expected to further accelerate the company's growth while creating new revenue opportunities for participants.

Sorevna® has established itself as a trusted name in the cosmetics industry, known for its innovative formulations and commitment to quality. The company's product line spans niche skincare products to cutting edge anti-aging regimens, all developed with a focus on delivering exceptional results for consumers.

About SorevnaSorevna® is a leading cosmetic brand dedicated to creating high-quality beauty products that enhance natural beauty and boost confidence. Founded on principles of innovation and customer satisfaction, the company has rapidly gained recognition in the competitive U.S. beauty market through its commitment to excellence and a customer-centric approach.

For more information about Sorevna's affiliate marketing program, visit https://katharousa.goaffpro.com/login or contact the affiliate support team at help@sorevna.com

Affiliate Program Inquiries: Email: Help@sorevna.com
Website: https://katharousa.goaffpro.com/login

Media Contact Information

Mary Junsay

PR@sorevna.com

https://www.sorevna.com/

SOURCE: Sorevna



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sorevnar-launches-industry-leading-affiliate-marketing-program-t-1041096

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.