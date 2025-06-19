Anzeige
MMJ International Holdings: DEA Judge Mulrooney Rules on Marijuana Growers Case, Exposing Systemic Bias Against Cannabis Research

Judge Mulrooney's ruling epitomizes the DEA's institutional resistance to cannabis reform, prioritizing bureaucratic obstruction over public health and constitutional rights. As MMJ fights back in federal court, the case exposes a system rigged against progress-one where patients, science, and fairness are collateral damage in the failed DEA war on marijuana research.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / In a move that reeks of bureaucratic sabotage, DEA Chief Administrative Law Judge John Mulrooney II abruptly terminated a critical marijuana manufacturing hearing. This was not a ruling based on the full weight of facts, it was a procedural ambush carried out with no hearing, no cross-examination, and no transparency. MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, which has waited over 2,374 days for the DEA to process its bulk manufacturing license, was left with no opportunity to present case evidence or defend its case.

The company has spent more than 2,374 days pursuing a bulk manufacturing license to grow marijuana from the DEA in full compliance with the Controlled Substances Act and FDA regulatory pathways. Despite submitting updated legal agreements and correcting prior DEA claimed deficiencies, MMJ's application was summarily dismissed by ALJ Mulrooney-without a hearing, and with material evidence blocked from entry into the record.

"We were denied the right to present our evidence, our agreements, and our defense," said MMJ CEO Duane Boise. "This isn't regulation-it's an illegal ambush."

A Bona Fide Supply Agreement Ignored

In March 2024, MMJ submitted a binding Bona Fide Supply Agreement with a DEA-licensed Schedule I facility. The agreement included:

  • Defined commercial terms

  • Specific product sourcing and volume commitments

  • DEA Form 222 compliance and transfer protocols

Despite this, ALJ Mulrooney refused to even acknowledge that the agreement existed, even though no prior standard was violated and no hearing was held to clarify or challenge its existence and terms.

"The agency cannot demand a document, receive it, then declare it irrelevant behind closed doors," said Boise. "This was a legal, binding, and fully compliant agreement that the DEA ignored"

A DEA Marijuana Hearing That Never Was: Delay, Denial, and Ex Parte Concerns

In his June 16 order, Judge Mulrooney:

  • Reversed Judge Walbaumn's earlier findings that certain allegations warranted factual hearings.

  • Cut off proceedings by ruling before scheduled testimony could occur.

  • Cited communications from a DEA diversion investigator which MMJ was never allowed to challenge or enter into the formal record.

These actions amount to a calculated effort to eliminate legitimate pharmaceutical cannabis applicants through administrative trickery. Mulrooney's decision blatantly disregards Supreme Court precedent in Axon Enterprise, Inc. v. FTC, which prohibits such internal agency adjudications when constitutional claims are involved. Even more disturbing the record hints at improper exparte communications with the DEA.

"This entire proceeding was a scam kangaroo court," said Duane Boise. "They blocked science, suppressed evidence, and used procedural tricks to deny justice."

Call for Emergency Stay and Administrative Recusal

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation is preparing to file:

  • A motion to vacate the order and reopen the record

  • A motion to recuse Judge Mulrooney for demonstrated bias and reliance on non-record communications

  • File another lawsuit in Federal Court

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation is an FDA-focused drug development company working to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis for clinical trials treating Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis. It holds Orphan Drug Designation and is fully compliant with both DEA and FDA protocols.

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

CONTACT:
Madison Hisey
MHisey@mmjih.com
203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dea-judge-mulrooney-rules-on-marijuana-growers-case-exposing-systemic-1041065

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
