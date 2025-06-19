Anzeige
WKN: A2ARP6 | ISIN: CA29872L2066 | Ticker-Symbol: OL11
Tradegate
18.06.25 | 15:51
0,075 Euro
-11,61 % -0,010
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EURO SUN MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EURO SUN MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0750,10111:48
0,0750,09611:30
19.06.2025 00:06 Uhr
Euro Sun Mining Inc. Announces 2025 AGM Voting Results

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) ("Euro Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the voting results from its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Company announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 8, 2025 (the "Circular") for the 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 18, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Nominee% Votes For% Votes Against
Grant Sboros98.0871.913
Neil Said95.1274.873
Deborah Battiston95.1094.891
Martin Schuermann95.1144.886
Carlo Livolsi98.6901.310

Shareholders voted 98.524% in favour of the approval of the appointment of the Company's auditors, with 1.476% of shareholders withholding their vote on the appointment of auditors.

Euro Sun's board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their participation and support.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange-listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest copper & gold deposit in Europe.

The Rovina Valley Project is expected to unlock much needed investment and job creation in Hunedoara County and, delivers critical minerals necessary for Europe's green energy transition.

Further information:

For further information about Euro Sun, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at info@eurosunmining.com.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


