Questerre Energy Corporation: Questerre reports on AGM voting results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation ("Questerre" or the "Company") (TSX,OSE:QEC) announced today that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 18, 2025 (the "Meeting"), all matters presented for approval at the Meeting were approved.

At the Meeting, a vote was held by ballot which approved an ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six. In addition, each of the five nominees proposed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 8, 2025 (the "Circular") were elected as directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless their office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Company. The detailed results of the vote conducted by ballot are set out below:

NomineesVotes ForVotes Withheld
Michael Binnion52,542,484(99.95%)28,375(0.05%)
Mireille Fontaine52,534,719(99.93%)36,140(0.07%)
Hans Jacob Holden52,526,484(99.92%)44,375(0.08%)
Dennis Sykora52,537,484(99.94%)33,375(0.06%)
Jauvonne Kitto52,541,719(99.94%)29,140(0.06%)
Bjorn Inge Tonnessen52,537,484(99.94%)33,375(0.06%)

By vote held by ballot, the ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration, was approved.

By vote held by ballot, the ordinary resolution to adopt and approve the shareholder rights plan of the Corporation as set forth in the Circular, was approved.

Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company. It is leveraging its expertise gained through early exposure to low permeability reservoirs to acquire significant high-quality resources. We believe we can successfully transition our energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, we can sustain both human progress and our natural environment.

Questerre is a believer that the future success of the oil and gas industry depends on a balance of economics, environment, and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.


