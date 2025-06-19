Ascot Resources Ltd.: Ascot Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 18, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) ("Ascot" or the "Company") reports that at its annual general meeting (the "AGM") held on June 18, 2025, Ascot's Shareholders approved by majority: to set the number of directors at six (6), to elect all six directors standing for election; to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor; and the philosophy and design of the Company's executive compensation.

Detailed results of the votes held by ballot at the AGM are set out below:

Total Votes Cast

For Total Votes Cast

Against %

For %

Against Number of Directors 669,702,396 248,142,848 72.96 27.04 Nominee Total Votes Cast

For Total Votes

Withheld %

For %

Withheld Stephen Altmann 914,787,147 3,058,097 99.67 0.33 William Bennett 667,932,279 249,912,965 72.77 27.23 James Currie 669,252,482 248,592,762 72.92 27.08 Indi Gopinathan 668,365,101 249,480,143 72.82 27.18 José Marún 915,443,084 2,402,160 99.74 0.26 Andree St-Germain 915,172,848 2,672,396 99.71 0.29 Total Votes Cast

For Total Votes

Withheld %

For %

Withheld

Appointment of Auditors 917,384,113 461,131 99.95 0.05 Total Votes Cast

For Total Votes Cast

Against %

For %

Against Approval of Unallocated Entitlements under the Stock Option Plan 906,825,981 11,019,263 98.80 1.20 Approval of Unallocated Entitlements under the Share Unit Plan 909,443,156 8,402,088 99.08 0.92 Approval of Unallocated Entitlements under the DSU Plan 909,647,805 8,197,439 99.11 0.89 Advisory Vote on Compensation 909,800,225 8,045,019 99.12 0.88

The Board of Directors extend their thanks to the Shareholders of the Company for their continued support.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ascot Resources Ltd.

"James A (Jim) Currie"

CEO & COO

For further information contact:

KIN COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Email: AOT@kincommunications.com

Phone: 604-684-6730

About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker AOT and on the OTCQX under the ticker AOTVF. Ascot is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold Mine, which poured first gold in April 2024 and is located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

or visit the Company's web site at www.ascotgold.com.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeted", "outlook", "on track" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements in respect of the leadership transaction and the ability of the Company to accomplish its business objectives. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including risks related to the need for future waivers or forbearance agreements from the secured creditors of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to development, production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and indigenous groups in the exploration and development of Ascot's properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to finance operations and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in future plans and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Ascot's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on Ascot's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including the Annual Information Form of the Company in the section entitled "Risk Factors". Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Ascot believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Ascot can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Ascot does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.