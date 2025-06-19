Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.06.2025 08:36 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VIRBAC: Paul Martingell is appointed chief executive officer of Virbac, effective September 1, 2025

Virbac announces the appointment of Paul Martingell as the chief executive officer of the Virbac group, effective September 1, 2025.

Paul Martingell, 45, is recognized as a leader who has demonstrated his ability to engage and inspire international teams, manage complexity, and create value for all stakeholders. He holds an MBA with distinction in Mergers and Acquisitions and is a Chartered Accountant in the United Kingdom. He has over 25 years of extensive international experience, particularly in consumer health, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals.

His professional journey is marked by roles of increasing responsibility in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, first at Ernst & Young (EY), then at Reckitt Benckiser and Novartis Consumer Healthcare. For the past eleven years, he has been part of the executive committee that oversaw the merger of Boehringer Ingelheim's and Sanofi's Consumer Healthcare businesses. During this time, he led key regions and served as chief growth officer. For the last three years, he has held the position of senior vice president, region head for Europe and Latin America, a region generating close to 3 billion euros in revenue. He was also part of the leadership team that successfully completed the spin-off of Opella.

Paul is a recognized leader for his ability to develop diverse and agile teams, lead growth and learning-oriented cultures. He has proven his ability in building collective visions and leading successful transformations in operational roles, to deliver superior performance.

"It is with great enthusiasm that I join the Virbac group and prepare to discover the exciting world of animal health. I look forward to working with Virbac's exceptional teams to continue building the future on the strong existing foundations, innovating, and creating a positive and lasting impact for animals, their owners, and veterinarians worldwide", Paul Martingell announced.

Marie-Hélène Dick, chairwoman of the board of directors of Virbac, stated: '"with his impressive background, energy, benevolent leadership, human approach, proven experience in the consumer health sector, international culture, and ability to embrace new challenges, the board of directors believes that Paul Martingell will be able to guide the Virbac teams and contribute to the long-term development of the Group by bringing a new perspective."

On June 18, 2025, the Virbac board of directors, upon recommendation from the appointments and compensation committee, appointed Paul Martingell as chief executive officer, effective September 1, 2025.

The board of directors extends its gratitude to Habib Ramdani for diligently and professionally serving as interim chief executive officer.

About Virbac - Caring for animals together

At Virbac, we are constantly exploring new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the majority of animal pathologies. We develop care, hygiene and nutrition products to offer complete solutions to veterinarians, farmers and pet owners around the world. Our purpose: advancing the health of animals with those who care for them every day, so we can all live better together.

Press contacts - Agence Libremullenlowe

Julie Adam - j.adam-externe@libremullenlowe.fr - + 33 7 86 82 60 61
Melina Constantinidis - c.constantinidis@libremullenlowe.fr - +33 7 63 18 97 34

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
