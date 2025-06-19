eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS), a leading productized services company, today announced that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Marketing Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® evaluates leading marketing service providers by analyzing their strengths, limitations, and market position. It assesses vision, capabilities, talent, and cost-serving as a trusted resource for enterprises and a benchmarking tool for providers.

"As marketers increasingly prioritize personalized and data-driven customer experiences, AI has become essential to streamline and scale operations with greater speed and precision. Agentic AI further enables autonomous, context-aware decisions across campaigns and content. As a result, enterprises increasingly seek AI-first partners, with end-to-end marketing services capabilities, positioning providers with embedded intelligence to drive the next wave of marketing efficiency and customer impact," says Nisha Krishan, Vice President, Everest Group.

She goes on to say, "eClerx is recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Marketing Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, underpinned by its proprietary solutions, strategic partnerships, and emphasis on operational excellence. It offers strong AI-driven capabilities to support campaign planning, real-time insights, and content compliance, contributing to efficient marketing operations and improved customer journey management. Buyers recognize eClerx for its transparency, flexibility, and proactive relationship management across complex marketing transformation programs."

The report highlighted several of eClerx's key strengths, including:

End-to-end marketing expertise : eClerx offers a wide range of marketing services spanning strategy and consulting, marketing operations, analytics, and technology.

: eClerx offers a wide range of marketing services spanning strategy and consulting, marketing operations, analytics, and technology. Proprietary solutions built for performance : eClerx's purpose-built products (Market360, FLUiiD4®, Roboworx, and Merchandiser+) amplify content output, unlock deep competitor insights, and streamline workflows across the marketing lifecycle.

: eClerx's purpose-built products (Market360, FLUiiD4®, Roboworx, and Merchandiser+) amplify content output, unlock deep competitor insights, and streamline workflows across the marketing lifecycle. GenAI360 for supercharged marketing : eClerx's award-winning GenAI suite accelerates campaign planning, creative production, and performance optimization, bringing intelligence to every stage of the marketing funnel.

: eClerx's award-winning GenAI suite accelerates campaign planning, creative production, and performance optimization, bringing intelligence to every stage of the marketing funnel. Ecosystem of top-tier partners: eClerx integrates seamlessly with the many of the world's leading platforms, including Adobe, Salesforce, Braze, CleverTap, and more, to future-proof client ecosystems.

"This recognition truly reinforces our commitment at eClerx to push the boundaries of what marketing services can achieve," says Manish Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, eClerx. "We believe that the future of marketing lies at the intersection of data, technology, and creativity. By harnessing these elements, we enable our clients across diverse industries not just to reach their audience, but also to engage them in ways that drive real, measurable impact. This accolade motivates us to keep innovating and delivering solutions that accelerate growth and transform brands globally."

About eClerx

eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media entertainment, manufacturing, travel leisure, and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs more than 19,000 people across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UK, and the USA.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

