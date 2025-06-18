Anzeige
WKN: A0M8PX | ISIN: CA3518581051
Franco-Nevada Corporation: Franco-Nevada Update on Arbitration Proceeding in Panama

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco- Nevada ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) provides an update regarding its arbitration proceeding related to the Cobre Panama mine. Following engagement with the Government of Panama's legal counsel, Franco-Nevada has agreed today to suspend its arbitration proceeding. Franco- Nevada had previously filed a request for arbitration under the Canada-Panama Free Trade Agreement to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes on June 27, 2024.

Franco- Nevada reiterates its hope for a resolution with the State of Panama providing the best outcome for the Panamanian people and all parties involved.

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
