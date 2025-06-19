Georgia Power and Mitsubishi Power have completed a 50% hydrogen fuel blend trial on an advanced-class gas turbine at Plant McDonough-Atkinson in the US state of Georgia, while Proteus Energy and Symbio France have developed a modular 75 kW hydrogen fuel cell system for hybrid and harbor vessels. Mitsubishi Power has completed a second hydrogen-natural gas blending trial with Georgia Power on a natural gas turbine at Georgia Power's Plant McDonough-Atkinson in Smyrna, Georgia. "The demonstration project is the first to validate 50% hydrogen fuel blending on an advanced class gas turbine, and ...

