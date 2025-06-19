C5i Launches AI Impact Model to Optimize ROI from Enterprise AI Investments

Piloted with several Fortune 500 companies and soon to be offered as part of Kellogg School of Management's programs, the model takes a scientific approach to predict impact and guide effective implementation and prioritization of enterprise AI investments

LONDON, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI & Analytics company, C5i, recently announced the launch of their revolutionary 'AI Impact Model', a proprietary scientific framework to predict and optimize business impact from enterprise AI investments. The model addresses a critical industry problem of harvesting measurable returns from a growing arsenal of AI investments, providing business leaders and practitioners with a unified, science-based method to guide investment decisions. Piloted with several Fortune 500 companies, the AI Impact Model is also now being taught as an elective course under Kellogg School of Management's online program on AI Strategies for Business Transformation.

The AI Impact Model helps senior business decision-makers evaluate ongoing and prospective AI initiatives based on an interplay of five key factors or 'AI value levers' and their sub-variables driving the success of enterprise AI initiatives, including problem definition, data, technology, talent, and execution. Developed based on actual training data from several enterprise partners, the framework allows leaders to conduct scenario analysis to predict business impact as well as simulate the likely improvement of the business impact of an AI project by investing in the improvement of one or more of the value levers. When used across projects or competing investment options, the framework gives leaders a robust data-based approach to make strategic trade-offs and prioritize investments for maximum value creation.

One of the model's Fortune 500 users is Lenovo, a leading global technology company specializing in personal computers, smartphones, and data center solutions. The model is being leveraged across several of Lenovo's AI initiatives.

Ajit Sivadasan, President and Global Head of Ecommerce at Lenovo, said, "We have always been at the cutting edge of leveraging data and technology. We have a long list of AI program opportunities, and we will leverage the AI impact model to prioritize within that list to optimize business impact." Sivadasan highlighted how this powerful approach helps prioritize and optimize AI investments for maximum ROI.

Ashwin Mittal, Executive Chairman of C5i commented, "At C5i, we're all about driving business impact for clients. For organizations investing in AI, there is a huge promise of organizational value but, in practice, business impact is hard and one doesn't always get the impact they expect. Also, organizational time and resources are limited, so leaders need a dependable way to prioritize their AI investments from hundreds of use cases. The AI Impact Model goes beyond prioritization to also prescribe steps to enhance business impact from selected programs."

Dr. Mohanbir Sawhney, Clinical Professor of Marketing and Director of the Center for Research in Technology & Innovation at Kellogg School of Management and co-creator of the model, said, "While companies are still experimenting with AI, they can afford to be explorative, but when you want to deploy AI at scale, you do need to think more carefully about returns and causal drivers of impact. The time has come to move beyond proof-of-concept and get serious about driving tangible value from enterprise-grade AI. The AI Impact Model assesses the impact of AI, generative AI, and agentic AI on business growth, productivity, and innovation in diverse organizational contexts, and helps business leaders to unlock value at scale by prioritizing their investments."

The AI Impact Model elective will be accessible via Kellogg's online program, AI Strategies for Business Transformation.

About C5i

C5i is a pure-play AI & Analytics provider that combines the power of human perspective with AI technology to deliver trustworthy intelligence to global corporations. The company drives value through a comprehensive solution set, integrating multifunctional teams that have technical and business domain expertise with a robust suite of products, solutions, and services tailored for various horizontal and industry-specific use cases. At the core, C5i's focus is to deliver business impact at speed and scale by driving adoption of AI-assisted decision-making.

C5i caters to some of the world's largest enterprises, including many Fortune 500 companies. The company's clients include 4 of the top 7 companies in the world by market cap, 4 of the top 10 CPG companies in the world and 4 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world. C5i has been recognized by leading industry analysts like Gartner, Forrester, and Everest Group for its Analytics and AI capabilities and proprietary AI-based solutions.

