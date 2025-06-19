Abuja, Nigeria--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Hasetins Commodities, a leader in mineral processing and exploration, is proud to announce the construction of a 12,000 tons per annum state-of-the-art Rare Earth and Critical Metal Processing Plant in Nigeria. Hasetins currently has 6,000 tons per annum processing capacity across its facilities that adheres to OECD standards. This new plant will increase Hasetins production capacity to an impressive 18,000 tpa , enabling the company to meet the growing demand for critical metals in various industries.

Rare earth metals play a pivotal role in modern technology, powering a variety of applications including electronics, renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and defense technologies. The increased production capacity of Hasetins will not only help meet the escalating global demand for these essential materials but also contribute to the sustainable development of the country's resources.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new journey, which marks a significant milestone for Hasetins and underscores our commitment to sustainable resource management," said Prince Jidayi, Managing Director of Hasetins Commodities. "This facility will not only increase our processing capacity but will also accommodate the rising demand for feedstock from our mining sites and provide additional opportunities for artisanal miners in the area," he added.

The new processing plant will create numerous job opportunities in the region, supporting local communities and promoting social and economic growth. By empowering artisanal miners, Hasetins will enable these individuals to bring in additional feedstock, thereby fostering a more inclusive mining industry that benefits all stakeholders.

The construction of this additional Rare Earth and Critical Metal Processing Plant signifies a decisive step towards a more sustainable future, enhancing Nigeria's position in the global market and contributing to advanced technologies that benefits the society.

